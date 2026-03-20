Chaplain Foster’s Newly Released “A Pocket Guide for Peer-Support Team Members of First Responders and Helping Professionals” Provides Trauma-Responsive Care Guidance
“A Pocket Guide for Peer-Support Team Members of First Responders and Helping Professionals: The Art and Science of Trauma-Responsive Care and Compassion-Focused Engagements” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chaplain Kelvin Foster BCC, BCCTR, DAAETS is an accessible, field-ready guide designed to help first responders and helping professionals offer structured, compassionate support to colleagues navigating trauma, stress, and crisis.
Palmetto, FL, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Pocket Guide for Peer-Support Team Members of First Responders and Helping Professionals: The Art and Science of Trauma-Responsive Care and Compassion-Focused Engagements”: a concise yet comprehensive manual for those serving on the front lines of crisis care. “A Pocket Guide for Peer-Support Team Members of First Responders and Helping Professionals: The Art and Science of Trauma-Responsive Care and Compassion-Focused Engagements” is the creation of published author, Chaplain Kelvin Foster BCC, BCCTR, DAAETS, who combines decades of public service with a deeply personal journey shaped by significant childhood adversity. Growing up in a turbulent home marked by an emotionally absent and alcoholic father, he endured severe adverse childhood experiences (ACE score of nine) that later intersected with serious health challenges, including depression, heart disease, cancer, and complex PTSD. These struggles, alongside a formative prayer in his late teens, helped shape his calling as a firefighter, first responder, and chaplain devoted to helping others in crisis. Through thirty-seven years of service, he discovered that many helping professionals share similar backgrounds of adversity, strengthening his belief in faith, community, and compassion-focused care. His story emphasizes self-compassion, trauma awareness, and intentional self-care as essential foundations for personal healing and effective service to others.
Chaplain Foster shares, “My sincere desire is that this peer-support pocket guidebook contributes to a broader conversation about trauma, mental well-being, and resilience. Ideally, it will help spark a shift in thinking that de-stigmatizes mental-health challenges such as vicarious trauma, PTSD, and cumulative stress. I hope this resource serves as a catalyst for promoting post-traumatic growth and enhancing resilience among first responders and helping professionals.
Providing trauma-responsive and compassion-focused support to our first responder brothers and sisters as well as other helping professionals—after a critical incident is essential. It promotes a long, healthy career and supports a quicker recovery from the impact of trauma and work-related stress. This is the central purpose of this peer-support guidebook.
Imagine if a first responder—your friend—were seriously injured in the line of duty and sustained an open wound. Your immediate instinct, grounded in training, would be to act. Your basic life-support education would activate:
A: Airway, B: Breathing, C: Circulation.
Your goal: stabilize your colleague until a higher level of care is available.
The same structured approach is needed for psychological trauma. Evidence-based interventions delivered early can make a significant difference. Consider a parallel model:
A. Create Safety and Offer a Ministry of Presence.
Establish a calm, empathetic environment where support begins with presence, not pressure.
B. Build Connection and Rapport.
Provide validation, normalization, and a compassionate space where your colleague feels heard and understood.
C. Facilitate Care.
Address immediate needs when possible, and when appropriate, assist with a referral to a higher level of care.
This guidebook explores each step in depth.
It is helpful to remember the roots of the word trauma. The Greek trauma means “wound” or “damage,” and the Latin sufferre means “to suffer.” These origins remind us that psychological trauma can create deep, invisible wounds that accumulate over time throughout a first responder’s career. As peer-support team members, it is essential to understand this reality.
When a colleague—or even you—begins to show unusual behavior after a critical incident, it may be an expression of these unseen wounds. Your role as a peer is to notice, support, and help navigate these responses with empathy, attunement, and compassion.
This guidebook emphasizes the importance of understanding trauma and its effects. It aligns with the principles of trauma-responsive, compassion-focused peer support.
Every first responder deserves the knowledge and tools to understand trauma, manage stress, and prioritize self-care. The lessons in this guide come from lived experience—some learned only after my career ended. My hope is that you can apply them now, not later.
With the right information and consistent practice, every first responder has the potential to be a strong, effective peer. Your awareness, presence, and willingness to help can make a lasting difference in the lives of your colleagues.
Stay informed, stay connected, and take care of yourself and each other.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chaplain Kelvin Foster BCC, BCCTR, DAAETS’s new book provides a structured, portable, and deeply compassionate framework designed to strengthen peer-support teams, promote psychological safety, and foster a culture of resilience within first responder communities.
Consumers can purchase “A Pocket Guide for Peer-Support Team Members of First Responders and Helping Professionals: The Art and Science of Trauma-Responsive Care and Compassion-Focused Engagements” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Pocket Guide for Peer-Support Team Members of First Responders and Helping Professionals: The Art and Science of Trauma-Responsive Care and Compassion-Focused Engagements”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Chaplain Foster shares, “My sincere desire is that this peer-support pocket guidebook contributes to a broader conversation about trauma, mental well-being, and resilience. Ideally, it will help spark a shift in thinking that de-stigmatizes mental-health challenges such as vicarious trauma, PTSD, and cumulative stress. I hope this resource serves as a catalyst for promoting post-traumatic growth and enhancing resilience among first responders and helping professionals.
Providing trauma-responsive and compassion-focused support to our first responder brothers and sisters as well as other helping professionals—after a critical incident is essential. It promotes a long, healthy career and supports a quicker recovery from the impact of trauma and work-related stress. This is the central purpose of this peer-support guidebook.
Imagine if a first responder—your friend—were seriously injured in the line of duty and sustained an open wound. Your immediate instinct, grounded in training, would be to act. Your basic life-support education would activate:
A: Airway, B: Breathing, C: Circulation.
Your goal: stabilize your colleague until a higher level of care is available.
The same structured approach is needed for psychological trauma. Evidence-based interventions delivered early can make a significant difference. Consider a parallel model:
A. Create Safety and Offer a Ministry of Presence.
Establish a calm, empathetic environment where support begins with presence, not pressure.
B. Build Connection and Rapport.
Provide validation, normalization, and a compassionate space where your colleague feels heard and understood.
C. Facilitate Care.
Address immediate needs when possible, and when appropriate, assist with a referral to a higher level of care.
This guidebook explores each step in depth.
It is helpful to remember the roots of the word trauma. The Greek trauma means “wound” or “damage,” and the Latin sufferre means “to suffer.” These origins remind us that psychological trauma can create deep, invisible wounds that accumulate over time throughout a first responder’s career. As peer-support team members, it is essential to understand this reality.
When a colleague—or even you—begins to show unusual behavior after a critical incident, it may be an expression of these unseen wounds. Your role as a peer is to notice, support, and help navigate these responses with empathy, attunement, and compassion.
This guidebook emphasizes the importance of understanding trauma and its effects. It aligns with the principles of trauma-responsive, compassion-focused peer support.
Every first responder deserves the knowledge and tools to understand trauma, manage stress, and prioritize self-care. The lessons in this guide come from lived experience—some learned only after my career ended. My hope is that you can apply them now, not later.
With the right information and consistent practice, every first responder has the potential to be a strong, effective peer. Your awareness, presence, and willingness to help can make a lasting difference in the lives of your colleagues.
Stay informed, stay connected, and take care of yourself and each other.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chaplain Kelvin Foster BCC, BCCTR, DAAETS’s new book provides a structured, portable, and deeply compassionate framework designed to strengthen peer-support teams, promote psychological safety, and foster a culture of resilience within first responder communities.
Consumers can purchase “A Pocket Guide for Peer-Support Team Members of First Responders and Helping Professionals: The Art and Science of Trauma-Responsive Care and Compassion-Focused Engagements” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Pocket Guide for Peer-Support Team Members of First Responders and Helping Professionals: The Art and Science of Trauma-Responsive Care and Compassion-Focused Engagements”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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