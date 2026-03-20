Chaplain Foster’s Newly Released “A Pocket Guide for Peer-Support Team Members of First Responders and Helping Professionals” Provides Trauma-Responsive Care Guidance

“A Pocket Guide for Peer-Support Team Members of First Responders and Helping Professionals: The Art and Science of Trauma-Responsive Care and Compassion-Focused Engagements” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chaplain Kelvin Foster BCC, BCCTR, DAAETS is an accessible, field-ready guide designed to help first responders and helping professionals offer structured, compassionate support to colleagues navigating trauma, stress, and crisis.