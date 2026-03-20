Margaret Sheehan’s Newly Released “Three-One-WHAT?” is an Engaging Children’s Guide to Understanding the Trinity Through Faith and Relationships
“Three-One-WHAT?: An Introduction to the Trinity An Invitation to Relationship” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Sheehan is an accessible and interactive book designed to help children and families explore the meaning of the Trinity and grow in their relationship with God.
Cedar Park, TX, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Three-One-WHAT?: An Introduction to the Trinity An Invitation to Relationship”: an imaginative and faith-centered book that introduces young readers and families to the concept of the Trinity. “Three-One-WHAT?: An Introduction to the Trinity An Invitation to Relationship” is the creation of published author, Margaret Sheehan, who holds a master’s in theology from Loyola University.
Sheehan shares, “Rather than avoid a difficult topic, this book is meant to be a tool for adults to talk about their faith with children or adolescents, especially when homeschooling. With a whimsical nod to usual symbols (shamrocks, yardsticks, musical chords, etc.), this book presents the Trinity as an invitation to the importance of relationships, with God and with each other. Black-and-white drawings allow opportunities for coloring—another avenue to conversation. Two illustrations showcase opportunities to practice finding biblical references, if desired. Rather than purport to explain the Trinity, this book points to an invitation to live an all-inclusive life of Love—and that’s more than a shamrock!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Sheehan’s new book provides families and educators with a thoughtful resource to help children explore faith, scripture, and the meaning of the Trinity in a creative and approachable way.
Consumers can purchase “Three-One-WHAT?: An Introduction to the Trinity An Invitation to Relationship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Three-One-WHAT?: An Introduction to the Trinity An Invitation to Relationship”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sheehan shares, “Rather than avoid a difficult topic, this book is meant to be a tool for adults to talk about their faith with children or adolescents, especially when homeschooling. With a whimsical nod to usual symbols (shamrocks, yardsticks, musical chords, etc.), this book presents the Trinity as an invitation to the importance of relationships, with God and with each other. Black-and-white drawings allow opportunities for coloring—another avenue to conversation. Two illustrations showcase opportunities to practice finding biblical references, if desired. Rather than purport to explain the Trinity, this book points to an invitation to live an all-inclusive life of Love—and that’s more than a shamrock!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Sheehan’s new book provides families and educators with a thoughtful resource to help children explore faith, scripture, and the meaning of the Trinity in a creative and approachable way.
Consumers can purchase “Three-One-WHAT?: An Introduction to the Trinity An Invitation to Relationship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Three-One-WHAT?: An Introduction to the Trinity An Invitation to Relationship”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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