John P. Maloney Jr., MSW’s Newly Released “Little by Slowly: From Trauma to Recovery” is a Gripping and Deeply Personal Account of Resilience, Healing, and Redemption

“Little by Slowly: From Trauma to Recovery” from Christian Faith Publishing author John P. Maloney Jr., MSW is a courageous memoir that traces one man’s journey from childhood trauma and addiction to lasting recovery, renewed purpose, and hope.