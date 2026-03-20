John P. Maloney Jr., MSW’s Newly Released “Little by Slowly: From Trauma to Recovery” is a Gripping and Deeply Personal Account of Resilience, Healing, and Redemption
“Little by Slowly: From Trauma to Recovery” from Christian Faith Publishing author John P. Maloney Jr., MSW is a courageous memoir that traces one man’s journey from childhood trauma and addiction to lasting recovery, renewed purpose, and hope.
Melbourne, FL, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Little by Slowly: From Trauma to Recovery”: a raw, inspiring, and unflinchingly honest memoir that details the author’s painful beginnings, lifelong battles, and ultimate transformation through recovery. “Little by Slowly: From Trauma to Recovery” is the creation of published author, John P. Maloney Jr., MSW, who grew up in a home marked by alcoholism and severe trauma, enduring an abusive childhood that led him to join the Marine Corps at seventeen. He served as a radio operator in Vietnam from 1969 to 1972 and later built a successful career in the entertainment industry as a member of the Screen Actors Guild and Actors’ Equity. After battling years of alcoholism and drug addiction, Jack transformed his life, earning a master’s degree in social work from Stony Brook and serving for 25 years with the Department of Veterans Affairs as a clinical social worker specializing in PTSD and substance abuse. His master’s thesis became an award-winning film, and he received recognition from the Red Cross and VA for his service following 9/11. Now over forty years sober, Jack has endured personal loss, embraced fatherhood through adoption, and completed his memoir during the COVID-19 quarantine. Today, he enjoys a peaceful, fulfilling life traveling the country in his RV.
John P. Maloney Jr., MSW shares, ““I was a barroom drinker. I sang and performed in bars. I always had a drink next to me, even when I was shaving. I loved drinking. I started in high-end places and ended up in the nastiest of places at three or four o’clock in the morning. I never bought drugs but would certainly do yours. Cocaine, speed, downers, hash, marijuana, Quaaludes, etc. You were not in my life if you did not drink.
“I would panic and order five more drinks when I heard, ‘Last call.’ I had much more drinking to do. I always threw up after drinking and during drinking. Always.
“What a life. I had no life. I was a prisoner to my drinking. I had to drink, I wanted to drink, and I needed to drink. Then the booze turned on me, and I started to lose things and people. My marriage, jobs, and relationships with family members.
“‘First the man takes a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes the man.’”
Jack Maloney was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to alcoholic parents. He endured a turbulent childhood, suffering harrowing abuse and one trauma after another. He escaped his dysfunctional family by joining the Marines at age seventeen. He proudly served in the Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972 as a radio operator in South Vietnam.
He worked twenty-five years for the Department of Veterans Affairs Vet Center Program and is a clinical social worker and addiction therapist specializing in PTSD and substance abuse.
Jack was an active alcoholic and drug addict for many years. He has been in alcohol recovery for the past thirty-seven years. His life is a testament of overcoming life’s most difficult challenges.
Jack is a survivor turned thriver! His story, Little by Slowly: From Trauma to Recovery, takes readers from real loneliness and fear to an ever-living hope that we all need to thrive!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John P. Maloney Jr., MSW’s new book offers an unvarnished look at trauma, addiction, and the long road to restoration, ultimately celebrating the strength of the human spirit and the possibility of healing for all who seek it.
Consumers can purchase “Little by Slowly: From Trauma to Recovery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little by Slowly: From Trauma to Recovery”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
John P. Maloney Jr., MSW shares, ““I was a barroom drinker. I sang and performed in bars. I always had a drink next to me, even when I was shaving. I loved drinking. I started in high-end places and ended up in the nastiest of places at three or four o’clock in the morning. I never bought drugs but would certainly do yours. Cocaine, speed, downers, hash, marijuana, Quaaludes, etc. You were not in my life if you did not drink.
“I would panic and order five more drinks when I heard, ‘Last call.’ I had much more drinking to do. I always threw up after drinking and during drinking. Always.
“What a life. I had no life. I was a prisoner to my drinking. I had to drink, I wanted to drink, and I needed to drink. Then the booze turned on me, and I started to lose things and people. My marriage, jobs, and relationships with family members.
“‘First the man takes a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes the man.’”
Jack Maloney was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to alcoholic parents. He endured a turbulent childhood, suffering harrowing abuse and one trauma after another. He escaped his dysfunctional family by joining the Marines at age seventeen. He proudly served in the Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972 as a radio operator in South Vietnam.
He worked twenty-five years for the Department of Veterans Affairs Vet Center Program and is a clinical social worker and addiction therapist specializing in PTSD and substance abuse.
Jack was an active alcoholic and drug addict for many years. He has been in alcohol recovery for the past thirty-seven years. His life is a testament of overcoming life’s most difficult challenges.
Jack is a survivor turned thriver! His story, Little by Slowly: From Trauma to Recovery, takes readers from real loneliness and fear to an ever-living hope that we all need to thrive!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John P. Maloney Jr., MSW’s new book offers an unvarnished look at trauma, addiction, and the long road to restoration, ultimately celebrating the strength of the human spirit and the possibility of healing for all who seek it.
Consumers can purchase “Little by Slowly: From Trauma to Recovery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little by Slowly: From Trauma to Recovery”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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