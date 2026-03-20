Olatundun Romoke Awopetu’s Newly Released “The Ministry of The Wise” is a Faith-Driven Guide That Calls Believers to Spiritual Awakening, Wisdom, and Purposeful Living

“The Ministry of The Wise” from Christian Faith Publishing author Olatundun Romoke Awopetu is an inspiring work that challenges readers to rise from spiritual slumber, embrace godly wisdom, and overcome life’s challenges through the power of Christ.