Olatundun Romoke Awopetu’s Newly Released “The Ministry of The Wise” is a Faith-Driven Guide That Calls Believers to Spiritual Awakening, Wisdom, and Purposeful Living
“The Ministry of The Wise” from Christian Faith Publishing author Olatundun Romoke Awopetu is an inspiring work that challenges readers to rise from spiritual slumber, embrace godly wisdom, and overcome life’s challenges through the power of Christ.
New York, NY, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Ministry of The Wise”: a thought-provoking and spiritually enriching book that explores life’s deepest questions and reveals God’s wisdom as the key to victory, growth, and fulfillment. “The Ministry of The Wise” is the creation of published author, Olatundun Romoke Awopetu, a devoted follower of Christ whose relationship with God guides every aspect of her life. Passionate about evangelism, she finds joy in sharing the gospel and serving others, a calling that ultimately inspired her to write this book. A wife, mother, and experienced health care worker, she is deeply committed to lifelong learning and to understanding the essential truths of life through faith.
Awopetu shares, “Life is an adventure in which humankind explores its ministerial mission under natural instincts with a desire for outstanding accomplishments. However, human experiences from age to age, incorporated with scientific discoveries, are in consensus that life has more questions than answers it can provide. Every stage of life has developmental difficulties confronting man, woman, boy, or girl, which the individual is expected to overcome. Some graciously pass through with minimal challenges; some narrowly escape to the next stage but with some carryover of troubles. Some get stuck and become stagnant at a particular stage, while others perish and cannot continue. But the will of God for you and me is to enjoy an abundant life and prosper as our souls prosper. This book exposes the secret of overcoming our life challenges with the strength of God through the power of our Lord Jesus Christ as against human strength and the knowledge of the world. It projects the word wisdom as a universal tool or a single weapon for combating life challenges and winning the noble title of overcomer. The book also emphasizes the need for believers to arise out of their spiritual slumber and awake into the righteousness of the Lord as the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ draws nearer than ever. You will also encounter some analysis of relevant biblical stories and a few life experiences of the authors as you read on.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Olatundun Romoke Awopetu’s new book serves as both a wake-up call and a spiritual companion, guiding readers toward divine wisdom, renewed faith, and victorious living in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Ministry of The Wise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ministry of The Wise”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Awopetu shares, “Life is an adventure in which humankind explores its ministerial mission under natural instincts with a desire for outstanding accomplishments. However, human experiences from age to age, incorporated with scientific discoveries, are in consensus that life has more questions than answers it can provide. Every stage of life has developmental difficulties confronting man, woman, boy, or girl, which the individual is expected to overcome. Some graciously pass through with minimal challenges; some narrowly escape to the next stage but with some carryover of troubles. Some get stuck and become stagnant at a particular stage, while others perish and cannot continue. But the will of God for you and me is to enjoy an abundant life and prosper as our souls prosper. This book exposes the secret of overcoming our life challenges with the strength of God through the power of our Lord Jesus Christ as against human strength and the knowledge of the world. It projects the word wisdom as a universal tool or a single weapon for combating life challenges and winning the noble title of overcomer. The book also emphasizes the need for believers to arise out of their spiritual slumber and awake into the righteousness of the Lord as the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ draws nearer than ever. You will also encounter some analysis of relevant biblical stories and a few life experiences of the authors as you read on.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Olatundun Romoke Awopetu’s new book serves as both a wake-up call and a spiritual companion, guiding readers toward divine wisdom, renewed faith, and victorious living in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Ministry of The Wise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ministry of The Wise”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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