Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton’s Newly Released “Avoiding Anger When Hurting” is a Compassionate Guide for Parents Seeking to Raise Emotionally Healthy Children
“Avoiding Anger When Hurting: Helping Little Kids” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton is an empowering parenting resource that teaches families how to use emotional first aid to prevent hurt feelings from turning into anger, helping young children develop resilience, confidence, and healthy emotional skills.
Woodburn, OR, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Avoiding Anger When Hurting: Helping Little Kids”: a thoughtful and research-based guide designed to equip parents with tools that foster emotional growth and peaceful family relationships. “Avoiding Anger When Hurting: Helping Little Kids” is the creation of published author, Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton, who was born in a coastal town in Oregon. She is an educational consultant with more than thirty years of experience helping students, teachers, and parents transform anger into productive behavior. Trained under renowned crisis-intervention expert Dr. Nicholas J. Long, she earned a graduate degree in social and emotional disorders and has taught at universities across the country. A nationally recognized speaker and researcher, Rosalyn has led workshops, published studies, and presented at conferences on creating stress- and anger-free learning environments. She is a senior trainer in Life Space Crisis Intervention, a board director focused on PTSD research, and a coauthor of How to Talk So Kids Can Learn at Home and in School. Now back in Oregon, she enjoys beach life, time with her family, and continuing her work through writing and advocacy.
Dr. Templeton shares, “Why a book on emotional first aid for parents? Because being a little kid is tough! With maturing, little kids experience an overwhelming amount of failure and rejection. Parents can minimize little kids’ emotional damage caused by learning new skills and forming new relationships using emotional first-aid techniques.
The best news is that by using emotional first-aid strategies, little kids (and their parents) can avoid becoming angry. By reading Avoiding Anger When Hurting by Using Emotional First Aid, parents learn
• why hurting turns into anger,
• how to become a helping parent by using emotional first aid,
• how to assess a problem to determine which emotional first aid is needed,
• when to start the conversion,
• how to encourage little kids to talk,
• finding a quick solution, and
• getting little kids back into family activity.
In learning the six types of emotional first aid and how to use each, parents will be well-equipped to help their little kids handle emotional damage caused by failure and rejection.
With no emotional hurt, little kids will not
• have angry outbursts,
• feel like failures, or
• feel unworthy.
In an easy-to-learn process, Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton shows how to counteract the emotional damage caused by failure, rejection, and other emotional hurts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton’s new book offers parents a clear, compassionate framework for guiding young children through disappointment and stress without resorting to punishment or frustration. Blending real-life scenarios with proven strategies, the book empowers families to replace cycles of anger with understanding, communication, and growth, laying the foundation for lifelong emotional health.
Consumers can purchase “Avoiding Anger When Hurting: Helping Little Kids” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Avoiding Anger When Hurting: Helping Little Kids”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Templeton shares, “Why a book on emotional first aid for parents? Because being a little kid is tough! With maturing, little kids experience an overwhelming amount of failure and rejection. Parents can minimize little kids’ emotional damage caused by learning new skills and forming new relationships using emotional first-aid techniques.
The best news is that by using emotional first-aid strategies, little kids (and their parents) can avoid becoming angry. By reading Avoiding Anger When Hurting by Using Emotional First Aid, parents learn
• why hurting turns into anger,
• how to become a helping parent by using emotional first aid,
• how to assess a problem to determine which emotional first aid is needed,
• when to start the conversion,
• how to encourage little kids to talk,
• finding a quick solution, and
• getting little kids back into family activity.
In learning the six types of emotional first aid and how to use each, parents will be well-equipped to help their little kids handle emotional damage caused by failure and rejection.
With no emotional hurt, little kids will not
• have angry outbursts,
• feel like failures, or
• feel unworthy.
In an easy-to-learn process, Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton shows how to counteract the emotional damage caused by failure, rejection, and other emotional hurts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton’s new book offers parents a clear, compassionate framework for guiding young children through disappointment and stress without resorting to punishment or frustration. Blending real-life scenarios with proven strategies, the book empowers families to replace cycles of anger with understanding, communication, and growth, laying the foundation for lifelong emotional health.
Consumers can purchase “Avoiding Anger When Hurting: Helping Little Kids” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Avoiding Anger When Hurting: Helping Little Kids”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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