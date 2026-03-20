Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton’s Newly Released “Avoiding Anger When Hurting” is a Compassionate Guide for Parents Seeking to Raise Emotionally Healthy Children

“Avoiding Anger When Hurting: Helping Little Kids” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton is an empowering parenting resource that teaches families how to use emotional first aid to prevent hurt feelings from turning into anger, helping young children develop resilience, confidence, and healthy emotional skills.