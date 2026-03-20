Katie Abrahamson’s Newly Released “Justice and the Dream” is an Inspiring Children’s Story That Explores Courage, Kindness, and the Power of Empathy
“Justice and the Dream” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katie Abrahamson is a heartfelt children’s story that follows a young character who cannot speak yet demonstrates bravery, compassion, and resilience while facing bullying and learning the power of understanding and forgiveness.
Omak, WA, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Justice and the Dream”: an engaging and emotionally meaningful children’s story that encourages young readers to find strength within themselves while learning empathy, courage, and forgiveness. “Justice and the Dream” is the creation of published author, Katie Abrahamson, an elementary school counselor with fourteen years of experience, as well as a teacher, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. A believer in God, prayer, miracles, and faith, she draws inspiration from the natural beauty around her, often setting her stories in outdoor environments that bring readers into the sights, sounds, and feelings of nature. Her books feature children and animal characters and incorporate her professional knowledge of children’s social challenges, mental health strategies, and elements of Native culture to create engaging and meaningful stories. Through her writing, she aims to help young readers connect with the characters’ emotions and struggles while learning how to overcome difficult experiences. Passionate about helping children feel safe, brave, heard, and empowered—especially those who feel overlooked or bullied—she considers writing stories that support and uplift young readers to be her life’s work.
Abrahamson shares, “Justice and his cousins loved to play at the creek, swim, fish, and have adventures together. They loved visiting Grammy Willow and, most of all, playing Grey Wolf in the dark. Justice couldn’t wait for the sleepover—that was, until Remi showed up. Remi was Justice’s very own bully. He made fun of him, pushed him, lied about him, and, worst of all, made Justice feel like he was dumb. The hardest part was that Justice couldn’t do anything to stop it, because Justice had no words. He had thoughts and feelings but no words. He was born that way. Then something amazing happened that changed it all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katie Abrahamson’s new book presents a powerful story about a young moose named Justice who cannot speak but communicates through kindness, courage, and action. When faced with bullying, Justice’s strength of character ultimately reveals that compassion and bravery can speak louder than words.
Consumers can purchase “Justice and the Dream” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Justice and the Dream”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Abrahamson shares, “Justice and his cousins loved to play at the creek, swim, fish, and have adventures together. They loved visiting Grammy Willow and, most of all, playing Grey Wolf in the dark. Justice couldn’t wait for the sleepover—that was, until Remi showed up. Remi was Justice’s very own bully. He made fun of him, pushed him, lied about him, and, worst of all, made Justice feel like he was dumb. The hardest part was that Justice couldn’t do anything to stop it, because Justice had no words. He had thoughts and feelings but no words. He was born that way. Then something amazing happened that changed it all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katie Abrahamson’s new book presents a powerful story about a young moose named Justice who cannot speak but communicates through kindness, courage, and action. When faced with bullying, Justice’s strength of character ultimately reveals that compassion and bravery can speak louder than words.
Consumers can purchase “Justice and the Dream” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Justice and the Dream”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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