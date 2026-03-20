Gladis Saidou’s Newly Released “My Little Big Emotions” is a Heartwarming Children’s Book That Helps Young Readers Understand, Name, and Navigate Their Emotions
“My Little Big Emotions” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gladis Saidou is an engaging, family-centered children’s book that introduces emotional intelligence through relatable stories, gentle guidance, and vivid illustrations designed to help children recognize and manage their feelings.
New York, NY, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “My Little Big Emotions”: a thoughtful and empowering children’s book that presents emotions as important visitors in a child’s life. “My Little Big Emotions” is the creation of published author, Gladis Saidou, a first-generation Cameroonian immigrant who has served in the United States Air Force for fifteen years. A mother, mentor, and writer, she began a healing journey of self-discovery that inspired her to share lessons through poetry and short-form media. She believes mindfulness, gratitude, emotional well-being, and resilience are essential life skills and values she shares with her family and community.
Saidou shares, “My Little Big Emotions is a compilation of eight real stories inspired by the author’s children, Kingston and Sydelle, respectively Ash and Liana in the book. While Kingston wrestles with the upper end of big emotions associated with ADHD, Sydelle’s softer nature needs encouragement to reach out and join the world. Understanding emotions as nonpermanent helped Kingston exercise the power to decide how long the emotion could stay with him. These young humans are growing in confidence and freedom to express all parts of themselves.
Get ready to embark on a fun-filled adventure where Ash and Liana take you on a ride to meet Little Big Happy, Sad, Shame, Angry, Guilty, Anxious, Scared, and Surprised. Through vivid imagery, the author presents key elements of emotional intelligence described in terms children can understand. While laughing at a visit from Little Big Happy and connecting with the sadness from Little Big Sad, your young reader will gain important skills to understand and communicate their emotional state. Ultimately, the family unit will embrace emotions as they come and go. They are important pieces of who we are, here to visit and teach us about ourselves and others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gladis Saidou’s new book offers families, educators, and caregivers a valuable resource for fostering emotional awareness, empathy, and healthy communication in young children.
Consumers can purchase “My Little Big Emotions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Little Big Emotions”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Saidou shares, “My Little Big Emotions is a compilation of eight real stories inspired by the author’s children, Kingston and Sydelle, respectively Ash and Liana in the book. While Kingston wrestles with the upper end of big emotions associated with ADHD, Sydelle’s softer nature needs encouragement to reach out and join the world. Understanding emotions as nonpermanent helped Kingston exercise the power to decide how long the emotion could stay with him. These young humans are growing in confidence and freedom to express all parts of themselves.
Get ready to embark on a fun-filled adventure where Ash and Liana take you on a ride to meet Little Big Happy, Sad, Shame, Angry, Guilty, Anxious, Scared, and Surprised. Through vivid imagery, the author presents key elements of emotional intelligence described in terms children can understand. While laughing at a visit from Little Big Happy and connecting with the sadness from Little Big Sad, your young reader will gain important skills to understand and communicate their emotional state. Ultimately, the family unit will embrace emotions as they come and go. They are important pieces of who we are, here to visit and teach us about ourselves and others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gladis Saidou’s new book offers families, educators, and caregivers a valuable resource for fostering emotional awareness, empathy, and healthy communication in young children.
Consumers can purchase “My Little Big Emotions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Little Big Emotions”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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