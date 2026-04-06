HCA HealthONE Swedish Ranked #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and Surgery
HCA HealthONE Swedish has been recognized by Healthgrades as #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and Gastrointestinal Surgery and named among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for GI Care and GI Surgery, placing it in the top 2% nationwide. The hospital also earned GI Care and Surgery Excellence Awards and multiple five-star ratings for procedures including gallbladder surgery, colorectal surgery, bowel obstruction treatment and upper GI surgery, reflecting strong patient outcomes.
Englewood, CO, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Healthgrades recognizes the hospital as one of America’s 100 Best for GI Care and Surgery, affirming its commitment to superior patient outcomes in complex abdominal and digestive care.
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced today it has achieved numerous distinctions for exceptional gastrointestinal performance from Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital.
Among HCA HealthONE Swedish’s new recognitions are the Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care™ and America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery™. These prestigious awards place the hospital among the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for overall GI excellence. Additionally, HCA HealthONE Swedish received the Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award™ and the Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award™.
HCA HealthONE Swedish is also five-star rated for 4 services, including Gallbladder Surgery, Treatment of Bowel Obstruction, Colorectal Surgeries, and Upper Gastrointestinal Surgery.
In addition to these national honors, HCA HealthONE Swedish was ranked #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Surgery. These achievements further affirm HCA HealthONE Swedish’s status as a premier destination for digestive health and underscore the organization’s longstanding commitment to excellent patient care.
"Receiving 9 Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards and 19 Five-Star Ratings is a powerful testament to the skill, dedication, and patient-first approach of every member of our clinical team," said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, Chief Medical Officer at HCA HealthONE Swedish. "These distinctions, especially being ranked #1 in Colorado across multiple specialty areas, reflect our continuous investment in advanced technology and leading-edge processes. Our commitment is simple: to ensure every patient who walks through our doors receives the highest quality, most specialized care possible, leading to superior outcomes and faster recoveries."
HCA HealthONE Swedish’s achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. Each year, Healthgrades evaluates risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to identify the top hospitals in key specialty areas.
"Healthgrades’ specialty awards identify the nation’s top-performing hospitals in key service areas, helping consumers find high quality care tailored to their specific needs," said Alana Biggers, MD, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. "We’re proud to recognize HCA HealthONE Swedish for its consistently superior outcomes in gastrointestinal care and surgery."
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About HCA HealthONE Swedish HCA HealthONE Swedish is a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced care. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center.
About Healthgrades Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice.
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced today it has achieved numerous distinctions for exceptional gastrointestinal performance from Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital.
Among HCA HealthONE Swedish’s new recognitions are the Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care™ and America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery™. These prestigious awards place the hospital among the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for overall GI excellence. Additionally, HCA HealthONE Swedish received the Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award™ and the Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award™.
HCA HealthONE Swedish is also five-star rated for 4 services, including Gallbladder Surgery, Treatment of Bowel Obstruction, Colorectal Surgeries, and Upper Gastrointestinal Surgery.
In addition to these national honors, HCA HealthONE Swedish was ranked #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Surgery. These achievements further affirm HCA HealthONE Swedish’s status as a premier destination for digestive health and underscore the organization’s longstanding commitment to excellent patient care.
"Receiving 9 Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards and 19 Five-Star Ratings is a powerful testament to the skill, dedication, and patient-first approach of every member of our clinical team," said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, Chief Medical Officer at HCA HealthONE Swedish. "These distinctions, especially being ranked #1 in Colorado across multiple specialty areas, reflect our continuous investment in advanced technology and leading-edge processes. Our commitment is simple: to ensure every patient who walks through our doors receives the highest quality, most specialized care possible, leading to superior outcomes and faster recoveries."
HCA HealthONE Swedish’s achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. Each year, Healthgrades evaluates risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to identify the top hospitals in key specialty areas.
"Healthgrades’ specialty awards identify the nation’s top-performing hospitals in key service areas, helping consumers find high quality care tailored to their specific needs," said Alana Biggers, MD, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. "We’re proud to recognize HCA HealthONE Swedish for its consistently superior outcomes in gastrointestinal care and surgery."
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About HCA HealthONE Swedish HCA HealthONE Swedish is a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced care. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center.
About Healthgrades Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice.
Contact
HCA HealthONE SwedishContact
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
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