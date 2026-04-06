HCA HealthONE Swedish Ranked #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and Surgery

HCA HealthONE Swedish has been recognized by Healthgrades as #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and Gastrointestinal Surgery and named among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for GI Care and GI Surgery, placing it in the top 2% nationwide. The hospital also earned GI Care and Surgery Excellence Awards and multiple five-star ratings for procedures including gallbladder surgery, colorectal surgery, bowel obstruction treatment and upper GI surgery, reflecting strong patient outcomes.