Chasing Sunsets Down I-80 Blends History, Romance and Family Secrets in a Multi-Generational Story of Love and Survival
Austin, TX, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- What begins with a couple meeting in the aftermath of the Holocaust becomes a story that spans generations in Chasing Sunsets Down I-80, the debut novel from journalist Jennifer Birn and former NFL linebacker turned entrepreneur Dhani Jones.
The novel explores how the choices one family makes when starting over in America echo through the lives of their children and grandchildren.
Birn and Jones first conceptualized the deeply felt story while taking the same road trip their characters travel in the novel—driving Interstate 80 from the Midwest to California. Inspired by the journey, Birn later put pen to paper to bring the narrative to life, weaving together a sweeping story that begins with a couple meeting in the aftermath of the Holocaust and follows the ripple effects of the choices they make when they arrive in the United States—decisions that shape generations to come.
The novel unfolds through the voice of Sarah Emma, the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors Frederic and Charlotte Rosenthal, as she recounts her family’s complicated history in conversations with Liam, a reporter for the New York Post. The story is layered with secrets, unexpected twists, class divides, and the complicated bonds that define family. At its core, however, it is a love story—one that explores the many forms love can take and the lengths people will go to do what they believe is best for those they care about most.
Described as “The Notebook” meets “Sliding Doors,” Chasing Sunsets Down I-80 combines the accessibility of a compelling beach read with emotional depth and a touch of historical perspective.
Published by Fulton Books, the character-driven novel is emotionally candid and designed to resonate with readers from all walks of life. With its layered storytelling and heartfelt themes, Chasing Sunsets Down I-80 promises to keep readers turning pages until the very end.
Chasing Sunsets Down I-80 is available in print, eBook, and audiobook through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, the Apple Books store, Google Play, and other major platforms.
Review copies are available, and both Birn and Jones are available for interviews.
About the Author
The author was a reporter and columnist for The Daily Tribune while a student at Arizona State University. She moved to New York City to write for glossy monthly magazines before settling into working at celebrity weekly magazines for the better part of a decade. A founding editor of OK! Magazine’s US edition, she spent five years as society editor, where she penned a blog called Simplyjen about "an ordinary girl living an extraordinary life." Like the characters in the novel, Jennifer is the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors. She lives in Austin with her husband and two dogs and owns a marketing/PR company. Chasing Sunsets is her first foray into fiction since, yes, everything you read in the celebrity magazines is 100 percent true.
The story was a joint effort with entrepreneur, philanthropist, NFL linebacker, author, TV host, explorer, and University of Michigan alumnus Dhani Jones, who drove Jennifer the entire way to completing this book, both literally and figuratively.
Follow the authors on Instagram at @simplyjen22 and @d0057.
Media Contact:
Author Support
Email: support@fultonbooks.com
Phone: 877-210-0816
The novel explores how the choices one family makes when starting over in America echo through the lives of their children and grandchildren.
Birn and Jones first conceptualized the deeply felt story while taking the same road trip their characters travel in the novel—driving Interstate 80 from the Midwest to California. Inspired by the journey, Birn later put pen to paper to bring the narrative to life, weaving together a sweeping story that begins with a couple meeting in the aftermath of the Holocaust and follows the ripple effects of the choices they make when they arrive in the United States—decisions that shape generations to come.
The novel unfolds through the voice of Sarah Emma, the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors Frederic and Charlotte Rosenthal, as she recounts her family’s complicated history in conversations with Liam, a reporter for the New York Post. The story is layered with secrets, unexpected twists, class divides, and the complicated bonds that define family. At its core, however, it is a love story—one that explores the many forms love can take and the lengths people will go to do what they believe is best for those they care about most.
Described as “The Notebook” meets “Sliding Doors,” Chasing Sunsets Down I-80 combines the accessibility of a compelling beach read with emotional depth and a touch of historical perspective.
Published by Fulton Books, the character-driven novel is emotionally candid and designed to resonate with readers from all walks of life. With its layered storytelling and heartfelt themes, Chasing Sunsets Down I-80 promises to keep readers turning pages until the very end.
Chasing Sunsets Down I-80 is available in print, eBook, and audiobook through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, the Apple Books store, Google Play, and other major platforms.
Review copies are available, and both Birn and Jones are available for interviews.
About the Author
The author was a reporter and columnist for The Daily Tribune while a student at Arizona State University. She moved to New York City to write for glossy monthly magazines before settling into working at celebrity weekly magazines for the better part of a decade. A founding editor of OK! Magazine’s US edition, she spent five years as society editor, where she penned a blog called Simplyjen about "an ordinary girl living an extraordinary life." Like the characters in the novel, Jennifer is the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors. She lives in Austin with her husband and two dogs and owns a marketing/PR company. Chasing Sunsets is her first foray into fiction since, yes, everything you read in the celebrity magazines is 100 percent true.
The story was a joint effort with entrepreneur, philanthropist, NFL linebacker, author, TV host, explorer, and University of Michigan alumnus Dhani Jones, who drove Jennifer the entire way to completing this book, both literally and figuratively.
Follow the authors on Instagram at @simplyjen22 and @d0057.
Media Contact:
Author Support
Email: support@fultonbooks.com
Phone: 877-210-0816
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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