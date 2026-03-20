Author Windy Rivera Varriale’s New Book, "Little Boys Vs. Little Girls: A Sibling Rivalry Story," is a Charming Story That Explores the Different Ways Boys and Girls Play
Recent release “Little Boys vs. Little Girls: A Sibling Rivalry Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Windy Rivera Varriale invites readers to follow along and discover how boys and girls play differently. Inspired by the author’s own childhood with her brother, Varriale emphasizes that a loving rivalry between sisters and brothers can be one of the most valuable relationships.
Wayne, IL, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Windy Rivera Varriale, a graduate of Northeastern Illinois University who currently lives in the historic town of Wayne, Illinois, with her husband and their two sons, has completed her new book, “Little Boys vs. Little Girls: A Sibling Rivalry Story”: a heartfelt tale exploring how brothers and sisters play differently while growing up and can form a lifelong, loving sibling rivalry.
“This story describes the best childhood memories of growing up with my only brother,” shares Varriale. “After going our separate ways, I realized how much I missed growing up with him! And suddenly, backyards, hills, trees, forts, and frogs were terribly missed. Somehow I had to forever treasure my own sibling’s story to often remember and laugh about the troubles we made. This story will be a forever reminder of the best childhood rivalries of growing up with my brother, who I love and forever will!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Windy Rivera Varriale’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages, inviting them to dive into the ways that brothers and sisters often clash but always come together to support one another. With colorful artwork to help bring Varriale’s story to life, “Little Boys vs. Little Girls: A Sibling Rivalry Story” is a perfect addition for any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Little Boys vs. Little Girls: A Sibling Rivalry Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This story describes the best childhood memories of growing up with my only brother,” shares Varriale. “After going our separate ways, I realized how much I missed growing up with him! And suddenly, backyards, hills, trees, forts, and frogs were terribly missed. Somehow I had to forever treasure my own sibling’s story to often remember and laugh about the troubles we made. This story will be a forever reminder of the best childhood rivalries of growing up with my brother, who I love and forever will!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Windy Rivera Varriale’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages, inviting them to dive into the ways that brothers and sisters often clash but always come together to support one another. With colorful artwork to help bring Varriale’s story to life, “Little Boys vs. Little Girls: A Sibling Rivalry Story” is a perfect addition for any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Little Boys vs. Little Girls: A Sibling Rivalry Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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