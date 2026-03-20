Author Windy Rivera Varriale’s New Book, "Little Boys Vs. Little Girls: A Sibling Rivalry Story," is a Charming Story That Explores the Different Ways Boys and Girls Play

Recent release “Little Boys vs. Little Girls: A Sibling Rivalry Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Windy Rivera Varriale invites readers to follow along and discover how boys and girls play differently. Inspired by the author’s own childhood with her brother, Varriale emphasizes that a loving rivalry between sisters and brothers can be one of the most valuable relationships.