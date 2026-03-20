Author Lois Lanett Dodds-Cogshell’s New Book, "so Much More Than a Woman," Shares a Powerful Account of Three Generations of Women from the Author’s Family

Recent release “So Much More than a Woman” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lois Lanett Dodds-Cogshell is a stirring and thought-provoking series that explores the challenges and triumphs of three generations of women, beginning with her grandmother, and how they shared in the countless joys and trials of raising a family and facing life head on.