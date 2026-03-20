Author Lois Lanett Dodds-Cogshell’s New Book, "so Much More Than a Woman," Shares a Powerful Account of Three Generations of Women from the Author’s Family
Recent release “So Much More than a Woman” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lois Lanett Dodds-Cogshell is a stirring and thought-provoking series that explores the challenges and triumphs of three generations of women, beginning with her grandmother, and how they shared in the countless joys and trials of raising a family and facing life head on.
Fort Wayne, IN, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lois Lanett Dodds-Cogshell, who currently runs an in-home day care, has completed her new book, “So Much More than a Woman”: a moving series that takes readers on a compelling journey through the author’s family ancestry, exploring the strength of three generations of women and their strengths, vulnerabilities, and triumphs.
“My story begins with my great-grandmother, whom I’ve never had the pleasure of meeting,” writes Dodds-Cogshell. “I had only been told wonderful stories of a brave and strong Indian woman, who only had one daughter who created all of us. That daughter, my grandmother, I only got to know briefly, but I enjoyed every moment that was given to me with her. My grandmother gave birth to three daughters, one being my mother. My mother was truly one of the greatest loves of my life. She was one of many women whom I learned so much from the older I got. Then there is me, becoming a young woman dealing with my four older sisters, as well as lots of crazy family and friends; becoming a young mother and wife dealing with crazy baby daddies; and trying to figure out why our Creator would let us go through so much heartache. My story is very real and full of true life. Best believe that I will tickle your funny bone and then take you through tears, but I need you to remember that it doesn’t break me. Our journey is just beginning, so please enjoy because I have so much in store for you. Together we’re getting better and better.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lois Lanett Dodds-Cogshell’s enthralling tale is a testament to the resilience and strength of the human spirit, as well as the enduring connection that women share across generations.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “So Much More than a Woman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“My story begins with my great-grandmother, whom I’ve never had the pleasure of meeting,” writes Dodds-Cogshell. “I had only been told wonderful stories of a brave and strong Indian woman, who only had one daughter who created all of us. That daughter, my grandmother, I only got to know briefly, but I enjoyed every moment that was given to me with her. My grandmother gave birth to three daughters, one being my mother. My mother was truly one of the greatest loves of my life. She was one of many women whom I learned so much from the older I got. Then there is me, becoming a young woman dealing with my four older sisters, as well as lots of crazy family and friends; becoming a young mother and wife dealing with crazy baby daddies; and trying to figure out why our Creator would let us go through so much heartache. My story is very real and full of true life. Best believe that I will tickle your funny bone and then take you through tears, but I need you to remember that it doesn’t break me. Our journey is just beginning, so please enjoy because I have so much in store for you. Together we’re getting better and better.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lois Lanett Dodds-Cogshell’s enthralling tale is a testament to the resilience and strength of the human spirit, as well as the enduring connection that women share across generations.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “So Much More than a Woman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories