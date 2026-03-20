Author Angela M. Rengifo’s New Book, "Sarah Plays with Numbers," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Has a Strange Dream About Numbers After School One Day
Recent release “Sarah Plays with Numbers” from Newman Springs Publishing author Angela M. Rengifo is a captivating story that follows Sarah, a young girl who comes home from school one day feeling defeated and uninspired after a difficult math class. While taking a nap, Sarah has a dream all about numbers which inspired her to finish her math homework.
San Jose, CA, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Angela M. Rengifo, who has worked as a teacher, coach, and school leader in San Jose, California, for the past twenty years, has completed her new book, “Sarah Plays with Numbers”: a riveting tale of a young girl who has a unique dream filled with numbers that helps to inspire her to work hard in her math class.
Author Angela M. Rengifo’s passion for fairy tales and her work as a teacher led her to pursue a degree in literature and modern languages. As she raised her kids and worked as a teacher, she earned her master’s in linguistics and Spanish and a doctoral degree in educational leadership. Being the oldest of five siblings, Angela learned to entertain them with storytelling, poems, and songs. She used these skills with her children and her students, and they motivated her to create new stories.
“Sarah was a little tired when she returned home from school,” writes Rengifo. “She remembered they were studying the number line and the attributes of odd and even numbers in her math class. She knew she had a long math assignment. However, she decided to postpone it and take a nap instead. Let’s learn how this moment reshaped her experience playing and working with numbers.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Angela M. Rengifo’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s daughter Sarah, who loves math, as well as her desire to inspire young readers to work hard and succeed in school. With humble artwork to help bring Rengifo’s story to life, “Sarah Plays with Numbers” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Sarah Plays with Numbers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Angela M. Rengifo’s passion for fairy tales and her work as a teacher led her to pursue a degree in literature and modern languages. As she raised her kids and worked as a teacher, she earned her master’s in linguistics and Spanish and a doctoral degree in educational leadership. Being the oldest of five siblings, Angela learned to entertain them with storytelling, poems, and songs. She used these skills with her children and her students, and they motivated her to create new stories.
“Sarah was a little tired when she returned home from school,” writes Rengifo. “She remembered they were studying the number line and the attributes of odd and even numbers in her math class. She knew she had a long math assignment. However, she decided to postpone it and take a nap instead. Let’s learn how this moment reshaped her experience playing and working with numbers.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Angela M. Rengifo’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s daughter Sarah, who loves math, as well as her desire to inspire young readers to work hard and succeed in school. With humble artwork to help bring Rengifo’s story to life, “Sarah Plays with Numbers” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Sarah Plays with Numbers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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