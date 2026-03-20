Author Angela M. Rengifo’s New Book, "Sarah Plays with Numbers," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Has a Strange Dream About Numbers After School One Day

Recent release “Sarah Plays with Numbers” from Newman Springs Publishing author Angela M. Rengifo is a captivating story that follows Sarah, a young girl who comes home from school one day feeling defeated and uninspired after a difficult math class. While taking a nap, Sarah has a dream all about numbers which inspired her to finish her math homework.