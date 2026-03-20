Author Rick Lovett’s New Book, "All Roads Lead to Third," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Family’s Move from Detroit’s Skid Row to Start Over in Kentucky
Recent release “All Roads Lead to Third” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rick Lovett is a riveting tale that centers around Thelma, her adult son, and her three younger boys who are forced to move from Detroit to Kentucky to stay with family. But after the move, when all the adults suddenly disappear, Thelma’s three youngest must rely on each other and their street smarts to survive.
LaQuinta, CA, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rick Lovett, a retired nurse and an accomplished singer, songwriter, and recording artist, has completed his new book, “All Roads Lead to Third”: a gripping tale that follows a family’s move from Detroit to Kentucky, the trials they face during their move, and the odd occurrence that the youngest children encounter after settling into their new life.
“Kindhearted Thelma, along with her adult son Luke and three elementary school-age sons—Roger, Ray, and Ricky—are soon to be homeless,” writes Lovett. “They are given a chance to leave Detroit’s skid row and start over in Kentucky, where Thelma has family. Highlighting their last few days on Third Street, where the boys frequently shine shoes to earn money, the story focuses on the myriad of unusual characters they are exposed to regularly. They embark on the adventure of their move, full of hope for a fresh start and a determination to improve their lives. Encountering both expected and unexpected obstacles—as well as exploring the humanity of flawed individuals—the story follows them as they adjust from life in the inner city to one in the hills of Appalachia.
“When the adults disappear and the three younger boys find themselves alone in this strange environment, they are forced to rely upon their street savviness and one another for their survival.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rick Lovett’s enthralling tale is an exciting, yet harrowing story of a struggling family forced to use their wits, fists, and love for one another to survive a cold and harsh world. Inspired by a true story, “All Roads Lead to Third” offers a contrast between urban and rural life in mid-twentieth-century America that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “All Roads Lead to Third” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Kindhearted Thelma, along with her adult son Luke and three elementary school-age sons—Roger, Ray, and Ricky—are soon to be homeless,” writes Lovett. “They are given a chance to leave Detroit’s skid row and start over in Kentucky, where Thelma has family. Highlighting their last few days on Third Street, where the boys frequently shine shoes to earn money, the story focuses on the myriad of unusual characters they are exposed to regularly. They embark on the adventure of their move, full of hope for a fresh start and a determination to improve their lives. Encountering both expected and unexpected obstacles—as well as exploring the humanity of flawed individuals—the story follows them as they adjust from life in the inner city to one in the hills of Appalachia.
“When the adults disappear and the three younger boys find themselves alone in this strange environment, they are forced to rely upon their street savviness and one another for their survival.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rick Lovett’s enthralling tale is an exciting, yet harrowing story of a struggling family forced to use their wits, fists, and love for one another to survive a cold and harsh world. Inspired by a true story, “All Roads Lead to Third” offers a contrast between urban and rural life in mid-twentieth-century America that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “All Roads Lead to Third” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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