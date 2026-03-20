Author Rick Lovett’s New Book, "All Roads Lead to Third," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Family’s Move from Detroit’s Skid Row to Start Over in Kentucky

Recent release “All Roads Lead to Third” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rick Lovett is a riveting tale that centers around Thelma, her adult son, and her three younger boys who are forced to move from Detroit to Kentucky to stay with family. But after the move, when all the adults suddenly disappear, Thelma’s three youngest must rely on each other and their street smarts to survive.