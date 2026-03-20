Author Samuel Wilkins’s New Book, "Jehovah's Plan," is a Compelling and Thought-Provoking Read That Explores the True, Divine Identity of Jesus Christ
Recent release “Jehovah's Plan” from Covenant Books author Samuel Wilkins is a stirring exploration of the true identity of Jesus Christ as both man and deity. Through Scriptural passages and the author’s own experiences of faith, Wilkins aims to help readers from all walks of life come to know Jesus on a deeper level.
Benson, NC, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Samuel Wilkins, a general contractor of twenty-eight years, has completed his new book, “Jehovah's Plan”: a powerful look at Biblical evidence and theological reasoning that proves the divinity of Jesus Christ.
Author Samuel Wilkins was born and raised in Johnston County, North Carolina, and grew up in the Free Will Baptist Church. In his early twenties, he rededicated his life to Christ and joined the Pentecostal faith. The author felt a strong calling in his life and has preached on local TV and radio stations, as well as in area churches. Wilkins has been married to his wife, Laurie, for thirty-two years, and they have three children and one grandchild.
“Jesus inspired Peter to feed the sheep with sound doctrine,” writes Wilkins. “In my love toward people, I hope to feed people with biblically sound doctrine. In the book 1 Peter chapter 1, verses 10, 11, and 12, verse 10 talks about salvation that the Old Testament prophets wanted to know about. They inquired and searched diligently and also prophesied of ‘the grace’ to follow. In verse 11 of 1 Peter, Peter said that the spirit of Christ, which was in these Old Testament preachers, did signify a concentrated move of importance about salvation, ‘grace to follow.’ This concentrated move by the Spirit of Christ was to shift the importance from the Old Testament to the New Testament; Peter said that is why we have now what we have.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Samuel Wilkins’s new book is inspired by the author’s lifelong desire to tell others about Christ, helping individuals come to know the deity of Christ. Deeply personal and enlightening, “Jehovah’s Plan” will help readers from all backgrounds gain a greater understanding of who Jesus really is.
Readers can purchase “Jehovah's Plan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Samuel Wilkins was born and raised in Johnston County, North Carolina, and grew up in the Free Will Baptist Church. In his early twenties, he rededicated his life to Christ and joined the Pentecostal faith. The author felt a strong calling in his life and has preached on local TV and radio stations, as well as in area churches. Wilkins has been married to his wife, Laurie, for thirty-two years, and they have three children and one grandchild.
“Jesus inspired Peter to feed the sheep with sound doctrine,” writes Wilkins. “In my love toward people, I hope to feed people with biblically sound doctrine. In the book 1 Peter chapter 1, verses 10, 11, and 12, verse 10 talks about salvation that the Old Testament prophets wanted to know about. They inquired and searched diligently and also prophesied of ‘the grace’ to follow. In verse 11 of 1 Peter, Peter said that the spirit of Christ, which was in these Old Testament preachers, did signify a concentrated move of importance about salvation, ‘grace to follow.’ This concentrated move by the Spirit of Christ was to shift the importance from the Old Testament to the New Testament; Peter said that is why we have now what we have.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Samuel Wilkins’s new book is inspired by the author’s lifelong desire to tell others about Christ, helping individuals come to know the deity of Christ. Deeply personal and enlightening, “Jehovah’s Plan” will help readers from all backgrounds gain a greater understanding of who Jesus really is.
Readers can purchase “Jehovah's Plan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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