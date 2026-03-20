Author Samuel Wilkins’s New Book, "Jehovah's Plan," is a Compelling and Thought-Provoking Read That Explores the True, Divine Identity of Jesus Christ

Recent release “Jehovah's Plan” from Covenant Books author Samuel Wilkins is a stirring exploration of the true identity of Jesus Christ as both man and deity. Through Scriptural passages and the author’s own experiences of faith, Wilkins aims to help readers from all walks of life come to know Jesus on a deeper level.