Author John Burns’s New Book,"RIVERS OF MY LIFE," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey of Spiritual Growth as He Opened Himself Up to God’s Guidance

Recent release “RIVERS OF MY LIFE” from Covenant Books author John Burns is a poignant, faith-based autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s journey to understand God’s existence and role in his life. Through the use of rivers, Burns also recounts how God helped to guide him towards the answers he sought through life’s trials and triumphs.