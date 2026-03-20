Author John Burns’s New Book,"RIVERS OF MY LIFE," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey of Spiritual Growth as He Opened Himself Up to God’s Guidance
Recent release “RIVERS OF MY LIFE” from Covenant Books author John Burns is a poignant, faith-based autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s journey to understand God’s existence and role in his life. Through the use of rivers, Burns also recounts how God helped to guide him towards the answers he sought through life’s trials and triumphs.
Lancing, TN, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Burns, a staff writer at the Morgan County Today newspaper and the president of Behind the Veil Ministries Inc., has completed his new book, “RIVERS OF MY LIFE”: a stirring account that explores how the author came to truly know God after years of living as an agnostic who doubted the Lord’s existence.
Author John Burns’s Christian faith is the foundation for every aspect of his life. Married with four children and eleven grandchildren, his hobbies include turkey hunting, hound dogs, hog hunting, coffee drinking, and studying the Bible every day. Burns’s ministry to the Special Operations community was born out of his desire to serve the community that gave him so much in life.
“In trying to rectify the agnostic scientist in me with the obsessive-compulsive Christian, I had to confront my entire existence,” shares Burns. “Religion had permeated my life to the point where I rebelled against every social and religious norm.
“If I was ever going to believe in God, what attributes must I possess?
“My science brain ushered me into the Bible from a historical and archaeological perspective. I craved proper epistemology in answering the God hypothesis. If God was indeed real, and he indeed spoke our universe into existence, then it must be supernatural.
“I began to focus on teaching tools employed by a creator from within the dimension of time I am trapped in. If God indeed exists, he must be outside of how humans experience time.
“Rivers became my classroom. Whenever life became chaotic and the waters were raging, God directed me beside the great rivers in forty-five countries spanning five continents. The journey of a thousand miles for me began beside the Delaware River and the Brandywine River valleys in southeastern Pennsylvania.
“This entire book is about the mercy and grace of a loving creator on display in the life of his very stiff-necked child. The words are mine alone. This is my story; this is my song.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Burns’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testimony for those facing a raging river episode in life that God, through Jesus Christ, is always in control.
Readers can purchase “RIVERS OF MY LIFE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author John Burns’s Christian faith is the foundation for every aspect of his life. Married with four children and eleven grandchildren, his hobbies include turkey hunting, hound dogs, hog hunting, coffee drinking, and studying the Bible every day. Burns’s ministry to the Special Operations community was born out of his desire to serve the community that gave him so much in life.
“In trying to rectify the agnostic scientist in me with the obsessive-compulsive Christian, I had to confront my entire existence,” shares Burns. “Religion had permeated my life to the point where I rebelled against every social and religious norm.
“If I was ever going to believe in God, what attributes must I possess?
“My science brain ushered me into the Bible from a historical and archaeological perspective. I craved proper epistemology in answering the God hypothesis. If God was indeed real, and he indeed spoke our universe into existence, then it must be supernatural.
“I began to focus on teaching tools employed by a creator from within the dimension of time I am trapped in. If God indeed exists, he must be outside of how humans experience time.
“Rivers became my classroom. Whenever life became chaotic and the waters were raging, God directed me beside the great rivers in forty-five countries spanning five continents. The journey of a thousand miles for me began beside the Delaware River and the Brandywine River valleys in southeastern Pennsylvania.
“This entire book is about the mercy and grace of a loving creator on display in the life of his very stiff-necked child. The words are mine alone. This is my story; this is my song.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Burns’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testimony for those facing a raging river episode in life that God, through Jesus Christ, is always in control.
Readers can purchase “RIVERS OF MY LIFE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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