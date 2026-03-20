Author Shirley A. Borgialli’s New Book, "Potholes and Black Holes: Wretched Woman That I Am, Who Will Set Me Free?" Documents the Author’s Journey to Truly Know God

Recent release “Potholes and Black Holes: Wretched Woman That I Am, Who Will Set Me Free?” from Covenant Books author Shirley A. Borgialli is a poignant and compelling memoir that invites readers to follow the author as she recounts the struggles and trials she faced in life, overcoming each of her challenges along her spiritual journey to discover God and his plan for her.