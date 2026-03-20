Author Shirley A. Borgialli’s New Book, "Potholes and Black Holes: Wretched Woman That I Am, Who Will Set Me Free?" Documents the Author’s Journey to Truly Know God
Recent release “Potholes and Black Holes: Wretched Woman That I Am, Who Will Set Me Free?” from Covenant Books author Shirley A. Borgialli is a poignant and compelling memoir that invites readers to follow the author as she recounts the struggles and trials she faced in life, overcoming each of her challenges along her spiritual journey to discover God and his plan for her.
Cheyenne, WY, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shirley A. Borgialli has completed her new book, “Potholes and Black Holes: Wretched Woman That I Am, Who Will Set Me Free?”: a stirring account of the author’s personal struggles she endured along her journey to know God and find her way back to him.
Author Shirley A. Borgialli is the mother of four children and the grandmother of four grandchildren. She is widowed and lives in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where she teaches a neighborhood Bible study class for women. Occasionally, she goes four-wheeling with her son, and enjoys going on walks, hiking, and fishing. Borgialli has always loved the outdoors, and even though she is in her senior years, she keeps active doing the things she always loved as a younger person.
“This is the story about a woman who believed she was not pretty enough, not educated enough, and not lovable enough to be counted worthy to experience the good things that life might have to offer her,” writes Borgialli. “Robotically, she accepts her circumstances of poverty, rejection, and disappointments. Despite that, God said to her one day, ‘I want you’. Her story will help guide others through a maze of spiritual potholes and black holes faced by many on their journey to find their destination in God.
“She took many wrong turns and lost her way—sometimes being completely derailed for a season. She faced a spiritual black hole when she found herself in a very serious cult, fleeing from it in the middle of the night. She lived in a home that was infested with demonic entities. Fear was everywhere. Unaware of the power of the Word, her journey to Father’s house was long and arduous.
“She heard the gospel for the first time at age twenty-one. A young man told her about Jesus and how he redeems the lost and makes a way to heaven for anyone who is willing to follow him. After hearing his testimony, the family found themselves sitting in the back row of a small church. You would think this was the beginning of a beautiful journey, but you would be wrong. It could have been beautiful if she had not taken so many wrong turns.
“The first pothole she hit was called ‘works’. She accepted Christ as her Savior, but she became a Christian in name only. She gave mental assent to the truth, but she did not have an intimate relationship with Jesus. She became the quintessential church lady: doing all those things outwardly required in a church setting with the hopes of gaining reward points with God. It took years for her to come into an intimate relationship with Christ and to realize religious works do not gain us entrance into heaven—only the blood of Jesus can do that. Finally, the crooked path before her becomes straight, and God gives her hind’s feet in high places. He removes the scales of religion from her eyes, and she arrives home at her Father’s house.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shirley A. Borgialli’s new book is a deeply personal and emotionally candid account that will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow the author’s moving tale of faith, inspiring them to accept God into their own lives and seek him out just as the author did.
Readers can purchase “Potholes and Black Holes: Wretched Woman That I Am, Who Will Set Me Free?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Shirley A. Borgialli is the mother of four children and the grandmother of four grandchildren. She is widowed and lives in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where she teaches a neighborhood Bible study class for women. Occasionally, she goes four-wheeling with her son, and enjoys going on walks, hiking, and fishing. Borgialli has always loved the outdoors, and even though she is in her senior years, she keeps active doing the things she always loved as a younger person.
“This is the story about a woman who believed she was not pretty enough, not educated enough, and not lovable enough to be counted worthy to experience the good things that life might have to offer her,” writes Borgialli. “Robotically, she accepts her circumstances of poverty, rejection, and disappointments. Despite that, God said to her one day, ‘I want you’. Her story will help guide others through a maze of spiritual potholes and black holes faced by many on their journey to find their destination in God.
“She took many wrong turns and lost her way—sometimes being completely derailed for a season. She faced a spiritual black hole when she found herself in a very serious cult, fleeing from it in the middle of the night. She lived in a home that was infested with demonic entities. Fear was everywhere. Unaware of the power of the Word, her journey to Father’s house was long and arduous.
“She heard the gospel for the first time at age twenty-one. A young man told her about Jesus and how he redeems the lost and makes a way to heaven for anyone who is willing to follow him. After hearing his testimony, the family found themselves sitting in the back row of a small church. You would think this was the beginning of a beautiful journey, but you would be wrong. It could have been beautiful if she had not taken so many wrong turns.
“The first pothole she hit was called ‘works’. She accepted Christ as her Savior, but she became a Christian in name only. She gave mental assent to the truth, but she did not have an intimate relationship with Jesus. She became the quintessential church lady: doing all those things outwardly required in a church setting with the hopes of gaining reward points with God. It took years for her to come into an intimate relationship with Christ and to realize religious works do not gain us entrance into heaven—only the blood of Jesus can do that. Finally, the crooked path before her becomes straight, and God gives her hind’s feet in high places. He removes the scales of religion from her eyes, and she arrives home at her Father’s house.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shirley A. Borgialli’s new book is a deeply personal and emotionally candid account that will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow the author’s moving tale of faith, inspiring them to accept God into their own lives and seek him out just as the author did.
Readers can purchase “Potholes and Black Holes: Wretched Woman That I Am, Who Will Set Me Free?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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