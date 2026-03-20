Author Kenneth G. Rarey’s New Book, "Driftless Dwellers," is a Compelling Tale That Follows One Man’s Journey to Reconnect with His Values and His Faith
Recent release “Driftless Dwellers” from Covenant Books author Kenneth G. Rarey is a captivating novel that follows John Kalinowski, whose disillusionment with life and society lead him to purchase a plot of land in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin. It is here, through reconnecting with nature, that John finds his path back to God and his own self.
Boscobel, WI, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kenneth G. Rarey, a loving husband and father who holds a master’s degree and taught English for twenty-five years at St. Patrick High School in Chicago, has completed his new book, “Driftless Dwellers”: a stirring tale of one man’s journey to reconnect with life, his sense of self, and with God amidst the Driftless Area of Wisconsin.
“John Kalinowski found the key to overcoming his disillusionment with a society undermining all the truths and values he knew as a boy,” writes Rarey. “The moral earthquake of the 1960s had destroyed his belief in God, and after serving in Vietnam and being honorably discharged, he was directionless and lived a decadent, empty life until a few words from an unlikely source set him on a new path. He began to see the light once more and slowly began turning toward the truths of his earliest years.
“By purchasing five acres of land in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin, a land untouched by the crushing glaciers of ancient times and the tourist traps of modern vacationlands, he rediscovered God. Animals and plants were experienced anew. His heart was opened to the miracle of life untainted by humanity and filled with God’s love and His mysterious power to make something from nothing and make it work so perfectly from eon to eon.
“New births, death, and all the joys and sorrows of family life are also part of the story, a chain of events connecting new generations to the triumphs and tragedies of earlier generations. Upheavals like the Great Depression and wars can leave a mysterious residue on the lives of those born many years later. In the end, forgiveness, faith, and love are shown to be the greatest values and the panacea for the broken heart.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kenneth G. Rarey’s new book is inspired by the author’s own experiences of purchasing land in the Driftless Area, where he and his wife now reside as retirees. Heartfelt and character-driven, “Driftless Dwellers” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, inspiring them to find their own path back to their values and their faith.
Readers can purchase “Driftless Dwellers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“John Kalinowski found the key to overcoming his disillusionment with a society undermining all the truths and values he knew as a boy,” writes Rarey. “The moral earthquake of the 1960s had destroyed his belief in God, and after serving in Vietnam and being honorably discharged, he was directionless and lived a decadent, empty life until a few words from an unlikely source set him on a new path. He began to see the light once more and slowly began turning toward the truths of his earliest years.
“By purchasing five acres of land in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin, a land untouched by the crushing glaciers of ancient times and the tourist traps of modern vacationlands, he rediscovered God. Animals and plants were experienced anew. His heart was opened to the miracle of life untainted by humanity and filled with God’s love and His mysterious power to make something from nothing and make it work so perfectly from eon to eon.
“New births, death, and all the joys and sorrows of family life are also part of the story, a chain of events connecting new generations to the triumphs and tragedies of earlier generations. Upheavals like the Great Depression and wars can leave a mysterious residue on the lives of those born many years later. In the end, forgiveness, faith, and love are shown to be the greatest values and the panacea for the broken heart.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kenneth G. Rarey’s new book is inspired by the author’s own experiences of purchasing land in the Driftless Area, where he and his wife now reside as retirees. Heartfelt and character-driven, “Driftless Dwellers” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, inspiring them to find their own path back to their values and their faith.
Readers can purchase “Driftless Dwellers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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