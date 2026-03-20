Author Kenneth G. Rarey’s New Book, "Driftless Dwellers," is a Compelling Tale That Follows One Man’s Journey to Reconnect with His Values and His Faith

Recent release “Driftless Dwellers” from Covenant Books author Kenneth G. Rarey is a captivating novel that follows John Kalinowski, whose disillusionment with life and society lead him to purchase a plot of land in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin. It is here, through reconnecting with nature, that John finds his path back to God and his own self.