Author Marianne Berube, LCSW’s New Book, “Fishing Papa,” is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Children as They Set Out for a Fun Day of Fishing with Their Grandfather

Recent release “Fishing Papa” from Covenant Books author Marianne Berube, LCSW is a heartfelt story that centers around two children who spend a fun filled day fishing with their grandfather. As he teaches them how to fish, the three forge lifelong memories and create a wonderful summer tradition.