Author Marianne Berube, LCSW’s New Book, “Fishing Papa,” is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Children as They Set Out for a Fun Day of Fishing with Their Grandfather
Recent release “Fishing Papa” from Covenant Books author Marianne Berube, LCSW is a heartfelt story that centers around two children who spend a fun filled day fishing with their grandfather. As he teaches them how to fish, the three forge lifelong memories and create a wonderful summer tradition.
Alfred, ME, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marianne Berube, LCSW, a retired therapist who graduated from the University of New England with a master’s degree in social work, has completed her new book, “Fishing Papa”: a riveting story of two children who have a fun day of learning how to fish from their grandfather.
“The story of ‘Fishing Papa’ was inspired by my favorite fisherman, Jamie Moody, and a day on the lake with my grandson,” shares Berube. “The exhilaration of catching your first fish is inspirational. My grandson’s eyes grew big, and a huge smile appeared on his face as we sped across the lake. His words: ‘This is the best day ever!’ I wrote this book for the grandkids for Christmas 2024.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Marianne Berube, LCSW’s new book is inspired by the author’s use of fishing in her children’s therapy to build confidence with children and to use DBT (dialectical behavioral therapy) to calm the emotions of anxious children. With colorful artwork to help bring Berube’s story to life, “Fishing Papa” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to create their own fun memories that will last a lifetime.
Readers can purchase “Fishing Papa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The story of ‘Fishing Papa’ was inspired by my favorite fisherman, Jamie Moody, and a day on the lake with my grandson,” shares Berube. “The exhilaration of catching your first fish is inspirational. My grandson’s eyes grew big, and a huge smile appeared on his face as we sped across the lake. His words: ‘This is the best day ever!’ I wrote this book for the grandkids for Christmas 2024.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Marianne Berube, LCSW’s new book is inspired by the author’s use of fishing in her children’s therapy to build confidence with children and to use DBT (dialectical behavioral therapy) to calm the emotions of anxious children. With colorful artwork to help bring Berube’s story to life, “Fishing Papa” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to create their own fun memories that will last a lifetime.
Readers can purchase “Fishing Papa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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