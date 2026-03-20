Author Anthony K. Whitfield’s New Book, "Iron Sharpens Iron Devotional: Volume I," is a Collection of Daily Devotionals Designed to Sharpen One’s Faith in the Lord
Recent release “Iron Sharpens Iron Devotional: Volume I” from Covenant Books author Anthony K. Whitfield is a compelling and deeply stirring assortment of over one-hundred devotionals inspired by Proverbs 27:17 that are designed to encourage readers to develop a deeper connection with God and grow in their spirituality.
Tampa, FL, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Anthony K. Whitfield, a loving father and native of Salters, South Carolina, has completed his new book, “Iron Sharpens Iron Devotional: Volume I”: a riveting collection of daily devotionals that aims to help readers grow closer with the Lord each day and sharpen their faith and spiritual life.
“In a world where we are constantly challenged to grow, adapt, and persevere, the need for encouragement and spiritual growth is more crucial than ever,” writes Whitfield. “‘Iron Sharpens Iron Devotional, Volume 1’ is a testament to that principle—drawing from the biblical truth found in Proverbs 27:17, ‘As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.’
“This devotional is not merely a collection of reflections; it is a tool designed to build, strengthen, and inspire believers in their daily walk with God. Every page offers wisdom, encouragement, and insights that reflect the power of accountability, fellowship, and intentional growth in our spiritual lives. Just as iron sharpens iron, the devotions contained in this volume challenge us to be sharper, wiser, and more equipped for the challenges of life. Whether you are reading this in the quiet of the morning or in the stillness of the night, this devotional will serve as a guide to draw you closer to the heart of God and His purposes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anthony K. Whitfield’s new book will serve as a companion for those embarking on a journey of faith as they grow in strength and understanding. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, each of Whitfield’s devotionals will ignite a deeper passion for Christ while sharpening one’s faith, character, and love for those around them.
Readers can purchase “Iron Sharpens Iron Devotional: Volume I” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“In a world where we are constantly challenged to grow, adapt, and persevere, the need for encouragement and spiritual growth is more crucial than ever,” writes Whitfield. “‘Iron Sharpens Iron Devotional, Volume 1’ is a testament to that principle—drawing from the biblical truth found in Proverbs 27:17, ‘As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.’
“This devotional is not merely a collection of reflections; it is a tool designed to build, strengthen, and inspire believers in their daily walk with God. Every page offers wisdom, encouragement, and insights that reflect the power of accountability, fellowship, and intentional growth in our spiritual lives. Just as iron sharpens iron, the devotions contained in this volume challenge us to be sharper, wiser, and more equipped for the challenges of life. Whether you are reading this in the quiet of the morning or in the stillness of the night, this devotional will serve as a guide to draw you closer to the heart of God and His purposes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anthony K. Whitfield’s new book will serve as a companion for those embarking on a journey of faith as they grow in strength and understanding. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, each of Whitfield’s devotionals will ignite a deeper passion for Christ while sharpening one’s faith, character, and love for those around them.
Readers can purchase “Iron Sharpens Iron Devotional: Volume I” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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