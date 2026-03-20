Author Anthony K. Whitfield’s New Book, "Iron Sharpens Iron Devotional: Volume I," is a Collection of Daily Devotionals Designed to Sharpen One’s Faith in the Lord

Recent release “Iron Sharpens Iron Devotional: Volume I” from Covenant Books author Anthony K. Whitfield is a compelling and deeply stirring assortment of over one-hundred devotionals inspired by Proverbs 27:17 that are designed to encourage readers to develop a deeper connection with God and grow in their spirituality.