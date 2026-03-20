Author Gloria Turk’s New Book, "The Wise Men of Chelm: Revisited," is a Riveting English Translation of the Yiddish Folktale Series "The Fools of Chelm"
Recent release “The Wise Men of Chelm: Revisited” from Page Publishing author Gloria Turk is an engaging English translation of the Yiddish folktales found within Isaac Bashevis Singer’s “The Fools of Chelm.” Conceived as the author’s master thesis at San Jose State University, Turk shares her translations of the original stories alongside her analysis of the translation process.
New York, NY, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gloria Turk, who holds a master’s degree in library science from San Jose State University, has completed her new book “The Wise Men of Chelm: Revisited”: a fascinating analysis of the Yiddish folk tales, “The Fools of Chelm,” translated from Yiddish to English, with commentary by the author.
Turk shares, “Part I of this paper contains nine of the stories from ‘The Wise Men of Chelm,’ which (I have) translated from Yiddish into English. None of these stories appear elsewhere in English in exactly the same form as they have been set down here.
“The tales are followed by a discussion, in Part II, of the methods, problems, and theories that relate to the translation of literary works, the research and understanding of which were invaluable in carrying out the task set for this project.
“In addition, the small and uneven supply of existing English translations of the Chelm tales has been examined, and Part III of this paper is devoted to an analysis and comparative evaluation of these—plus [my] own translations.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gloria Turk’s compelling series will resonate with readers as they experience these tales for the first time in a brand new translation, while exploring the Jewish history, culture, and religion needed to fully appreciate the humor and lessons of each story.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Wise Men of Chelm: Revisited” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Turk shares, “Part I of this paper contains nine of the stories from ‘The Wise Men of Chelm,’ which (I have) translated from Yiddish into English. None of these stories appear elsewhere in English in exactly the same form as they have been set down here.
“The tales are followed by a discussion, in Part II, of the methods, problems, and theories that relate to the translation of literary works, the research and understanding of which were invaluable in carrying out the task set for this project.
“In addition, the small and uneven supply of existing English translations of the Chelm tales has been examined, and Part III of this paper is devoted to an analysis and comparative evaluation of these—plus [my] own translations.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gloria Turk’s compelling series will resonate with readers as they experience these tales for the first time in a brand new translation, while exploring the Jewish history, culture, and religion needed to fully appreciate the humor and lessons of each story.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Wise Men of Chelm: Revisited” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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