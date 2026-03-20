Author Gloria Turk’s New Book, "The Wise Men of Chelm: Revisited," is a Riveting English Translation of the Yiddish Folktale Series "The Fools of Chelm"

Recent release “The Wise Men of Chelm: Revisited” from Page Publishing author Gloria Turk is an engaging English translation of the Yiddish folktales found within Isaac Bashevis Singer’s “The Fools of Chelm.” Conceived as the author’s master thesis at San Jose State University, Turk shares her translations of the original stories alongside her analysis of the translation process.