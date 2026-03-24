Future Horizons to Release "Time to Thrive: A Reflection Workbook for Parents and Caregivers of Young Autistic Children" by Holly Ketchum
Holly Ketchum lives in the Ozarks region of the United States, where she works as a Parent Educator. She has a degree in Child and Family Education and has worked as a teacher, home visitor, or parent educator for many families, including families with autistic children, since 2010. Her professional background is practical, based on years of experience directly working with families.
Arlington, TX, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- It’s Good to Be Different
"Time to Thrive" is a workbook designed for parents and caregivers of autistic children, particularly those who are recently diagnosed. Its purpose is to guide reflection and exploration, encouraging an approach grounded in curiosity, openness, and a full acknowledgment and acceptance of children—and perhaps even of oneself.
Approaching each topic with curiosity, openness, and acceptance, readers will discover how to best support their children. The goal of "Time to Thrive" is not to change the child, but to help both parent and child recognize joys, strengths, and challenges.
Each chapter provides informative content alongside reflective exercises tailored to individual situations. The workbook serves as a counter-narrative to the typical pessimism often directed toward families of newly diagnosed children, emphasizing that they are not broken or deficient—they are fascinating and different.
While the neurodivergent brain cannot—and should not—be changed, parents and caregivers can create the most supportive environments, teach children to recognize and advocate for their needs, and help them learn to thrive.
"Time to Thrive" is a workbook designed for parents and caregivers of autistic children, particularly those who are recently diagnosed. Its purpose is to guide reflection and exploration, encouraging an approach grounded in curiosity, openness, and a full acknowledgment and acceptance of children—and perhaps even of oneself.
Approaching each topic with curiosity, openness, and acceptance, readers will discover how to best support their children. The goal of "Time to Thrive" is not to change the child, but to help both parent and child recognize joys, strengths, and challenges.
Each chapter provides informative content alongside reflective exercises tailored to individual situations. The workbook serves as a counter-narrative to the typical pessimism often directed toward families of newly diagnosed children, emphasizing that they are not broken or deficient—they are fascinating and different.
While the neurodivergent brain cannot—and should not—be changed, parents and caregivers can create the most supportive environments, teach children to recognize and advocate for their needs, and help them learn to thrive.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
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