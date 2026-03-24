Future Horizons to Release "Time to Thrive: A Reflection Workbook for Parents and Caregivers of Young Autistic Children" by Holly Ketchum

Holly Ketchum lives in the Ozarks region of the United States, where she works as a Parent Educator. She has a degree in Child and Family Education and has worked as a teacher, home visitor, or parent educator for many families, including families with autistic children, since 2010. Her professional background is practical, based on years of experience directly working with families.