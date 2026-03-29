LT Senior Services 2026 Seminar Series Continues on April 14
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance for aging adults. On April 14, Dr. Sonia Penaroza of Golden Ears Audiology will answer important questions on the effects of hearing loss and how to protect against it.
Austin, TX, March 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hearing health plays a critical role in brain function, memory, and overall quality of life as we age. In this seminar, Dr. Sonia Penaroza, Au.D. of Golden Ears Audiology will explore the connection between untreated hearing loss and cognitive decline, including how reduced auditory input can strain the brain and affect memory, focus, and social engagement. Attendees will learn to recognize early signs of hearing loss, understand why timely evaluation matters, and discover practical steps to protect both hearing and brain health. The goal is to empower aging adults with knowledge that supports sharper thinking, stronger connections, and long-term cognitive well-being.
“Untreated hearing loss often makes people withdraw from conversation, misunderstand others, and appear confused,” shared Dr. Penaroza. “In many cases, it is not aging that makes someone seem older. It is the hearing loss that was never treated. ”
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd., Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred and Recycle Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
“Untreated hearing loss often makes people withdraw from conversation, misunderstand others, and appear confused,” shared Dr. Penaroza. “In many cases, it is not aging that makes someone seem older. It is the hearing loss that was never treated. ”
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd., Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred and Recycle Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
Contact
LT Senior ServicesContact
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
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