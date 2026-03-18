"FunnyCon" to Cement Chicago as the World’s Comedy Capital This April; Inaugural "Funny Awards" Set for April Fools’ Day
A major new comedy event from Scott Dikkers (co-founder and 15-year editor-in-chief of The Onion) comes to The Lincoln Lodge March 31-April 2, bringing comedy workshops with comedy-industry insiders, performances by fan-favorite comedians from Chicago, LA, and New York and the gala Funny Awards celebration the night of April 1, where "The Funny" (not to be confused with the the Emmy or the Grammy) will go to the year's funniest movie, funniest TV show, funniest book, funniest comedian, and more.
Chicago, IL, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A "Comic-Con for Comedy" featuring Leading Talent from The Onion, The New Yorker, Comedy Central, and more.
This spring, the "April Fools’ Day" capital of the world moves to Chicago. From March 31 to April 2, 2026, the inaugural FunnyCon will take over The Lincoln Lodge (recently voted Chicago’s best comedy venue), bringing together legendary creators, stand-up icons, and excited fans for a three-day celebration of all things comedy.
The centerpiece of the event is the first-ever Funny Awards on April 1. Unlike the Emmys or Grammys, "The Funnys” will mark the first time comedy has its own dedicated "Academy" style ceremony hosted by stand-up comic and Chicago native BRyan Jobs. Statuettes will be awarded in 15 categories—including Funniest Movie of the Year and Funniest Stand-Up of the year.
“Comedy is never recognized in its own time,” says FunnyCon ringleader Scott Dikkers. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and The Blues Brothers (both Chicago-made) are on the Mount Rushmore of funny movies, but where are their awards? Who can even remember what movies won ‘Best Picture’ when those comedy classics came out?”
Fan Highlights Include:
• Legends workshops: Featuring Bob Mankoff (The New Yorker), Scott Dikkers (The Onion), and Rachael Mason (The Second City and iO).
• Live Performances: Showcases from Chicago’s best, plus heavy hitters like “comedian’s comedian” Andy Daly and first-place winner of NYC’s 2025 Ladies Room Festival, Lisa Ann the Glam Ham.
• The "Funny Awards": A red-carpet event on April 1 where comedy history will be made.
Tickets are available now at https://www.funny-con.com, with 3-day passes starting at $299, streaming tickets at $89.
This spring, the "April Fools’ Day" capital of the world moves to Chicago. From March 31 to April 2, 2026, the inaugural FunnyCon will take over The Lincoln Lodge (recently voted Chicago’s best comedy venue), bringing together legendary creators, stand-up icons, and excited fans for a three-day celebration of all things comedy.
The centerpiece of the event is the first-ever Funny Awards on April 1. Unlike the Emmys or Grammys, "The Funnys” will mark the first time comedy has its own dedicated "Academy" style ceremony hosted by stand-up comic and Chicago native BRyan Jobs. Statuettes will be awarded in 15 categories—including Funniest Movie of the Year and Funniest Stand-Up of the year.
“Comedy is never recognized in its own time,” says FunnyCon ringleader Scott Dikkers. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and The Blues Brothers (both Chicago-made) are on the Mount Rushmore of funny movies, but where are their awards? Who can even remember what movies won ‘Best Picture’ when those comedy classics came out?”
Fan Highlights Include:
• Legends workshops: Featuring Bob Mankoff (The New Yorker), Scott Dikkers (The Onion), and Rachael Mason (The Second City and iO).
• Live Performances: Showcases from Chicago’s best, plus heavy hitters like “comedian’s comedian” Andy Daly and first-place winner of NYC’s 2025 Ladies Room Festival, Lisa Ann the Glam Ham.
• The "Funny Awards": A red-carpet event on April 1 where comedy history will be made.
Tickets are available now at https://www.funny-con.com, with 3-day passes starting at $299, streaming tickets at $89.
Contact
FunnyConContact
Scott Dikkers
347-423-2678
https://funny-con.com
Scott Dikkers
347-423-2678
https://funny-con.com
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