"FunnyCon" to Cement Chicago as the World’s Comedy Capital This April; Inaugural "Funny Awards" Set for April Fools’ Day

A major new comedy event from Scott Dikkers (co-founder and 15-year editor-in-chief of The Onion) comes to The Lincoln Lodge March 31-April 2, bringing comedy workshops with comedy-industry insiders, performances by fan-favorite comedians from Chicago, LA, and New York and the gala Funny Awards celebration the night of April 1, where "The Funny" (not to be confused with the the Emmy or the Grammy) will go to the year's funniest movie, funniest TV show, funniest book, funniest comedian, and more.