Krishen Iyer: Entrepreneur, Business Builder, and Community Contributor

Krishen Iyer, a managed benefits co-founder who sold 2 decades ago in La Jolla, California, is an entrepreneur and business leader known for building companies, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to the communities connected to his work. Over the course of his career, he has founded and developed businesses that have collectively employed thousands of people, helping many individuals launch and grow their professional careers.