Johanna Sparrow Releases "Fearful Meets Dismissive," a Powerful Story Exploring Attachment Styles in Modern Relationships
Fearful Meets Dismissive by Johanna Sparrow explores the emotional dynamics between contrasting attachment styles in modern relationships. Part of The Attachment Drama Healing Series™, this story blends narrative and insight to support emotional awareness, self-reflection, and healing.
San Antonio, TX, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Johanna Sparrow announces the release of her newest book, Fearful Meets Dismissive, a deeply reflective story exploring the emotional dynamics between two contrasting attachment styles.
Part of The Attachment Drama Healing Series™, this book offers a unique blend of storytelling and emotional insight, designed to help readers better understand their relationship patterns, internal experiences, and responses to connection.
In Fearful Meets Dismissive, Sparrow brings to life the quiet tension that occurs when one person longs for closeness while the other seeks distance. Rather than focusing on blame, the story gently guides readers toward awareness, compassion, and personal growth.
“Some relationships don’t struggle because love is missing. They struggle because two nervous systems don’t feel safe at the same time.”
Through this work, Sparrow continues her mission to support emotional healing, self-reflection, and deeper connection. Her writing invites readers to recognize their patterns and explore what it means to feel safe within relationships.
Fearful Meets Dismissive is now available.
Johanna Sparrow is an author and founder of Blue Shoes Publishing, known for creating Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™, a genre that blends storytelling with emotional healing and self-awareness. Through her work, she helps readers understand attachment styles, regulate emotions, and build healthier relationships.
Part of The Attachment Drama Healing Series™, this book offers a unique blend of storytelling and emotional insight, designed to help readers better understand their relationship patterns, internal experiences, and responses to connection.
In Fearful Meets Dismissive, Sparrow brings to life the quiet tension that occurs when one person longs for closeness while the other seeks distance. Rather than focusing on blame, the story gently guides readers toward awareness, compassion, and personal growth.
“Some relationships don’t struggle because love is missing. They struggle because two nervous systems don’t feel safe at the same time.”
Through this work, Sparrow continues her mission to support emotional healing, self-reflection, and deeper connection. Her writing invites readers to recognize their patterns and explore what it means to feel safe within relationships.
Fearful Meets Dismissive is now available.
Johanna Sparrow is an author and founder of Blue Shoes Publishing, known for creating Therapeutic Relationship Fiction™, a genre that blends storytelling with emotional healing and self-awareness. Through her work, she helps readers understand attachment styles, regulate emotions, and build healthier relationships.
Contact
Blue Shoes PublishingContact
Johanna Sparrow
210-937-2832
https://johannasparrow.com
Johanna Sparrow
210-937-2832
https://johannasparrow.com
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