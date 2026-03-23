Author Blair Abrahamson’s New Book, "Grossery List," is a Charming Story That Follows a Monster Who Puts Together a List of Gross Foods He Needs to Buy from the Market

Recent release “Grossery List” from Page Publishing author Blair Abrahamson is a riveting story that follows a monster who is shocked when he discovers his fridge is completely empty. Hungry and in need of food, Starvin’ Marvin puts together a grossery list of all his favorite gross foods he enjoys, like spoiled milk and rotten eggs.