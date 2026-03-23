Author Blair Abrahamson’s New Book, "Grossery List," is a Charming Story That Follows a Monster Who Puts Together a List of Gross Foods He Needs to Buy from the Market
Recent release “Grossery List” from Page Publishing author Blair Abrahamson is a riveting story that follows a monster who is shocked when he discovers his fridge is completely empty. Hungry and in need of food, Starvin’ Marvin puts together a grossery list of all his favorite gross foods he enjoys, like spoiled milk and rotten eggs.
Tulsa, OK, March 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Blair Abrahamson has completed her new book, “Grossery List”: an imaginative tale that follows a hungry monster who puts together a list of all the gross foods he needs from the market to restock his fridge and enjoy a tasty monster meal.
With a degree in early childhood education from the University of Oklahoma, author Blair Abrahamson has over fifteen years of experience working with children inside and outside of the classroom. Books have always been an integral part of her life, and nothing brings her more joy than helping children find that same passion for literacy. Outside of teaching, Abrahamson is a loving wife and mother to her two sons. She enjoys playing the piano, listening to podcasts, and of course, reading.
“Oh no! Starvin’ Marvin is hungry, and there isn’t a thing to eat in his big monster house,” writes Abrahamson. “So what should he do? Grab some paper, and with a pen in his fist, this monster sits down to write a big grossery list.”
Published by Page Publishing, Blair Abrahamson’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they discover all the hilariously gross foods a monster like Marvin eats. With colorful artwork to help bring Abrahamson’s story to life, “Grossery List” is sure to delight young readers, making this a perfect lighthearted addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Grossery List” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With a degree in early childhood education from the University of Oklahoma, author Blair Abrahamson has over fifteen years of experience working with children inside and outside of the classroom. Books have always been an integral part of her life, and nothing brings her more joy than helping children find that same passion for literacy. Outside of teaching, Abrahamson is a loving wife and mother to her two sons. She enjoys playing the piano, listening to podcasts, and of course, reading.
“Oh no! Starvin’ Marvin is hungry, and there isn’t a thing to eat in his big monster house,” writes Abrahamson. “So what should he do? Grab some paper, and with a pen in his fist, this monster sits down to write a big grossery list.”
Published by Page Publishing, Blair Abrahamson’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they discover all the hilariously gross foods a monster like Marvin eats. With colorful artwork to help bring Abrahamson’s story to life, “Grossery List” is sure to delight young readers, making this a perfect lighthearted addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Grossery List” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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