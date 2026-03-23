Author Crissie Summer Foltz’s New Book, "Voice from a Bandbox: An Inspirational Novel," Follows a Young Woman Who is Guided Through Life by Letters from Her Late Mother
Recent release “Voice from a Bandbox: An Inspirational Novel” from Covenant Books author Crissie Summer Foltz is a compelling novel that centers around Susan, a young woman who is devastated by the unexpected loss of her mother. After receiving a bandbox filled with letters her mother had written, Susan begins to find guidance and inspiration amongst her mother’s increasingly relevant letters.
Cleveland, OK, March 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Crissie Summer Foltz, an artist and lover of words who is now retired from her career in the legal field and counseling, has completed her new book, “Voice from a Bandbox: An Inspirational Novel”: a stirring tale of a young woman who navigates the challenges and triumphs of her life through the words and advice from her late mother’s letters.
“Life appeared perfect for the lovely, purposeful Susan Norris as she strove for excellence in piano, harp, and beauty pageants, with an eye to a future law degree and the symphony,” writes Foltz.
“And it was a perfect life until the crushing loss of her mother changed everything. In the midst of her grief, her father placed in her hands a French bandbox, which her mother had filled with handwritten letters for the important days in her life.
“Reaching out from beyond, her mother effectively nurtured her with messages of guidance, inspiration and love. Driven to her bandbox in tragedies and triumphs, Susan found each letter uncannily relevant, as though God was speaking through her mother’s words, even through her falling in love with one of the seemingly bad boys.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Crissie Summer Foltz’s new book is the second novel in a trilogy that peeks behind the curtain of the human condition as her characters search for happiness and meaning amidst struggles and heartache. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Voice from a Bandbox: An Inspirational Novel” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “Voice from a Bandbox: An Inspirational Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Life appeared perfect for the lovely, purposeful Susan Norris as she strove for excellence in piano, harp, and beauty pageants, with an eye to a future law degree and the symphony,” writes Foltz.
“And it was a perfect life until the crushing loss of her mother changed everything. In the midst of her grief, her father placed in her hands a French bandbox, which her mother had filled with handwritten letters for the important days in her life.
“Reaching out from beyond, her mother effectively nurtured her with messages of guidance, inspiration and love. Driven to her bandbox in tragedies and triumphs, Susan found each letter uncannily relevant, as though God was speaking through her mother’s words, even through her falling in love with one of the seemingly bad boys.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Crissie Summer Foltz’s new book is the second novel in a trilogy that peeks behind the curtain of the human condition as her characters search for happiness and meaning amidst struggles and heartache. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Voice from a Bandbox: An Inspirational Novel” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “Voice from a Bandbox: An Inspirational Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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