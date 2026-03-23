Author Crissie Summer Foltz’s New Book, "Voice from a Bandbox: An Inspirational Novel," Follows a Young Woman Who is Guided Through Life by Letters from Her Late Mother

Recent release “Voice from a Bandbox: An Inspirational Novel” from Covenant Books author Crissie Summer Foltz is a compelling novel that centers around Susan, a young woman who is devastated by the unexpected loss of her mother. After receiving a bandbox filled with letters her mother had written, Susan begins to find guidance and inspiration amongst her mother’s increasingly relevant letters.