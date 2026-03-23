Author Henry Jones’s New Book, "Who Stole My Letter?" is a Captivating Tale That Follows a Third-Grade Girl Who Must Find Her Stolen Letter to Santa Claus

Recent release “Who Stole My Letter?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Henry Jones is a riveting story that centers around Carletta, a young girl who writes a letter to Santa Claus but loses it after a fire drill at school. Convinced a thief in her class has taken it, Carletta vows to find the thief and retrieve her stolen letter.