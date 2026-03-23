Author Henry Jones’s New Book, "Who Stole My Letter?" is a Captivating Tale That Follows a Third-Grade Girl Who Must Find Her Stolen Letter to Santa Claus
Recent release “Who Stole My Letter?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Henry Jones is a riveting story that centers around Carletta, a young girl who writes a letter to Santa Claus but loses it after a fire drill at school. Convinced a thief in her class has taken it, Carletta vows to find the thief and retrieve her stolen letter.
Chicago, IL, March 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Henry Jones has completed his new book, “Who Stole My Letter?”: a stirring tale of a young girl who must find out what happened to her lost letter to Santa Claus and discover the person responsible.
“Carletta wrote a letter to Santa Claus, so did her classmates,” writes Jones. “Unfortunately, after the fire drill, Carletta’s letter was missing. It could not be found. Carletta, the tallest third-grader in the class, became upset and stated that there were thieves in the class. From that moment on, her letter traveled surreptitiously and intentionally, from one thief to another. Mrs. Carter, Carletta’s teacher, does her best, but she is helpless and clueless as to how to recover the letter.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Henry Jones’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Carletta’s journey to find her stolen letter and reveal the thieves hiding amongst her peers.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Who Stole My Letter?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Carletta wrote a letter to Santa Claus, so did her classmates,” writes Jones. “Unfortunately, after the fire drill, Carletta’s letter was missing. It could not be found. Carletta, the tallest third-grader in the class, became upset and stated that there were thieves in the class. From that moment on, her letter traveled surreptitiously and intentionally, from one thief to another. Mrs. Carter, Carletta’s teacher, does her best, but she is helpless and clueless as to how to recover the letter.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Henry Jones’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Carletta’s journey to find her stolen letter and reveal the thieves hiding amongst her peers.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Who Stole My Letter?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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