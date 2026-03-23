Author Mark Boggs’s New Book, "Faun's Rite," is a Riveting Fantasy Adventure Novel Set in a World of Magic That Follows a Young Faun’s Journey to Rid the World of Evil

Recent release “Faun's Rite” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark Boggs is a captivating story that follows a sixteen year old faun who is chosen to complete a quest to rid the world of evil. Inspired by the author’s love of fantasy, “Faun’s Rite” is a thrilling tale that brings the classic battle of good versus evil to life with each turn of the page.