Author Mark Boggs’s New Book, "Faun's Rite," is a Riveting Fantasy Adventure Novel Set in a World of Magic That Follows a Young Faun’s Journey to Rid the World of Evil
Recent release “Faun's Rite” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark Boggs is a captivating story that follows a sixteen year old faun who is chosen to complete a quest to rid the world of evil. Inspired by the author’s love of fantasy, “Faun’s Rite” is a thrilling tale that brings the classic battle of good versus evil to life with each turn of the page.
Beecher City, IL, March 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mark Boggs, an avid collector of dragon figurines and a lifelong fan of fantasy adventures and classic rock and roll, has completed his new book, “Faun's Rite”: a gripping story that follows a young faun who must choose to fulfill his destiny and fight back against the forces of evil.
The author begins his tale, “Above the dark forest of the Goats-tree, ominous black clouds started rolling across the Boars-teeth Mountains like a blanket. The jagged, snowcapped peaks of the Boars-teeth range jutted out of the earth like the eye teeth of a boar. Even though it was midmorning, it looked like night was falling over the Goats-tree and Boars-teeth. Every so often, a crescendo of thunder could be heard all the way down in the village of Tannen.
“On the ground of the forest, there was another kind of sound. But this sound was common to the inhabitants. It was the sound of something hard scraping on wood. The scraping sound was brought about by the young male Fauns of the village.
“Once a year, the young Fauns would go to the forest and find one of the trees with the roughest bark and start rubbing their heads against the bark, something like a baby would do when it was teething.
“Fauns were beings that were half man, half goat. The rubbing against the bark was to relieve the itching of their growing horns. Every day from late spring, this ritual went on until the fall equinox, when the horns were done growing for the season.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark Boggs’s enthralling tale, with imaginative world-building and larger than life characters, will capture the imaginations of readers and keep them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Faun's Rite” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
The author begins his tale, “Above the dark forest of the Goats-tree, ominous black clouds started rolling across the Boars-teeth Mountains like a blanket. The jagged, snowcapped peaks of the Boars-teeth range jutted out of the earth like the eye teeth of a boar. Even though it was midmorning, it looked like night was falling over the Goats-tree and Boars-teeth. Every so often, a crescendo of thunder could be heard all the way down in the village of Tannen.
“On the ground of the forest, there was another kind of sound. But this sound was common to the inhabitants. It was the sound of something hard scraping on wood. The scraping sound was brought about by the young male Fauns of the village.
“Once a year, the young Fauns would go to the forest and find one of the trees with the roughest bark and start rubbing their heads against the bark, something like a baby would do when it was teething.
“Fauns were beings that were half man, half goat. The rubbing against the bark was to relieve the itching of their growing horns. Every day from late spring, this ritual went on until the fall equinox, when the horns were done growing for the season.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark Boggs’s enthralling tale, with imaginative world-building and larger than life characters, will capture the imaginations of readers and keep them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Faun's Rite” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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