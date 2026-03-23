Kaycee Aubel’s Newly Released "Dip, Dart, or Pivot" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Grief, Faith, and Finding God’s Goodness in Life’s Most Difficult Moments

“Dip, Dart, or Pivot” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kaycee Aubel is a deeply personal reflection on navigating grief after the loss of a loved one while discovering renewed faith, comfort, and hope through God’s presence.