Kaycee Aubel’s Newly Released "Dip, Dart, or Pivot" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Grief, Faith, and Finding God’s Goodness in Life’s Most Difficult Moments
“Dip, Dart, or Pivot” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kaycee Aubel is a deeply personal reflection on navigating grief after the loss of a loved one while discovering renewed faith, comfort, and hope through God’s presence.
Cranberry Twp, PA, March 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Dip, Dart, or Pivot”: a powerful testimony of grief, faith, and spiritual discovery. “Dip, Dart, or Pivot” is the creation of published author, Kaycee Aubel, who began her writing journey after a social media post about God’s goodness during times of loss caught the attention of a local magazine, Voices, where she later contributed a quarterly column titled “God Moments.” Through these articles, she shared personal stories of faith, hope, and encouragement. A former art teacher and now a part-time fitness instructor, Kaycee lives in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, with her husband, Tim, and their two children, Trenton and Irelyn. With a background in art, she also enjoys creating realistic pencil portraits and illustrated the cover of her first book. Kaycee writes with the hope that her words will bring comfort, strengthen faith, and remind readers of God’s presence in every circumstance.
Aubel shares, “Have you lost someone? So have I—my mother. Did you pray with your heart and soul for someone to be healed but the outcome was not what you expected? So did I. She had cancer. Are you questioning God now? I did too. Are you wondering if He is really as good as the Bible says He is? After all, you prayed, and it didn’t work. Maybe you are even doubting if He’s real at all. You are not crazy. You are not a bad Christian. Grief comes when we lose someone, and it can get ugly—especially if the enemy finds his way into your thoughts.
That is why I wrote my story. I struggled with those same thoughts and questions too, but I fought to hold onto my faith. I fought for what I knew to be true even when it felt like everything was pointing to the opposite. As I leaned into God, He revealed things to me—moments and connections so intricate and divinely orchestrated that the only explanation for them was God. These moments then brought me comfort, reassurance, and slow but sure healing in my grief.
This book does not answer why your loved one still went to heaven even after your fervent prayers—no one on earth can answer that—but what I truly believe it will do, if you let it, is speak personally to your grieving, questioning heart. I pray my story will remind you God is still real, true, and good. I hope my personal experiences will give you new perspective, comfort in knowing you are not alone, and reassurance in your faith as you and I both continue our challenging journey through grief.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kaycee Aubel’s new book offers readers a compassionate and honest perspective on grief, encouraging them to seek God’s presence even in seasons of doubt, sorrow, and unanswered questions.
Consumers can purchase “Dip, Dart, or Pivot” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dip, Dart, or Pivot”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Aubel shares, “Have you lost someone? So have I—my mother. Did you pray with your heart and soul for someone to be healed but the outcome was not what you expected? So did I. She had cancer. Are you questioning God now? I did too. Are you wondering if He is really as good as the Bible says He is? After all, you prayed, and it didn’t work. Maybe you are even doubting if He’s real at all. You are not crazy. You are not a bad Christian. Grief comes when we lose someone, and it can get ugly—especially if the enemy finds his way into your thoughts.
That is why I wrote my story. I struggled with those same thoughts and questions too, but I fought to hold onto my faith. I fought for what I knew to be true even when it felt like everything was pointing to the opposite. As I leaned into God, He revealed things to me—moments and connections so intricate and divinely orchestrated that the only explanation for them was God. These moments then brought me comfort, reassurance, and slow but sure healing in my grief.
This book does not answer why your loved one still went to heaven even after your fervent prayers—no one on earth can answer that—but what I truly believe it will do, if you let it, is speak personally to your grieving, questioning heart. I pray my story will remind you God is still real, true, and good. I hope my personal experiences will give you new perspective, comfort in knowing you are not alone, and reassurance in your faith as you and I both continue our challenging journey through grief.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kaycee Aubel’s new book offers readers a compassionate and honest perspective on grief, encouraging them to seek God’s presence even in seasons of doubt, sorrow, and unanswered questions.
Consumers can purchase “Dip, Dart, or Pivot” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dip, Dart, or Pivot”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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