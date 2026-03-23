Jeffrey Vansant’s Newly Released "Proverbial Wisdom for Singles" is a Faith-Based Devotional That Offers Guidance and Encouragement for Navigating the Single Life
“Proverbial Wisdom for Singles: 31-Day Devotional Through Proverbs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeffrey Vansant is an uplifting thirty-one-day devotional designed to help singles grow spiritually, make wise decisions, and find strength and direction through the timeless wisdom of Proverbs.
Lake Worth, FL, March 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Proverbial Wisdom for Singles: 31-Day Devotional Through Proverbs”: an encouraging and practical devotional that helps readers discover God’s guidance for every stage of the single journey. “Proverbial Wisdom for Singles: 31-Day Devotional Through Proverbs” is the creation of published author, Jeffrey Vansant, who has an MBA and an MIS degree. He is involved with his local church and works with them in different areas. He has been a Christian since 1988. He is a native Floridian and loves the tropics and all the fun activities in this state. In his free time, he likes to help others, be involved in Bible studies, and spend time with friends and family.
Vansant shares, “This book was written out of my divorce that occurred in May 2023. As I worked through the trauma and pain, I felt that the Lord was calling me to help divorced and single people. Through much therapy, prayer, and support from friends and family, I am able to share these lessons with you.
The book is a devotional that will help you make wise decisions from the book of Proverbs. In here you will find the scripture reference, a brief description of what that passage means in the way of singleness, and then discussion questions to reflect and draw deeper into Jesus.
I truly hope this devotional will help you grow and make your singles journey a rewarding experience. The journey begins, and are you willing to move forward to the wisdom God has to offer?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeffrey Vansant’s new book offers readers a compassionate and spiritually grounded resource for embracing singleness with confidence, strengthening their relationship with Christ, and moving forward with clarity and hope.
Consumers can purchase “Proverbial Wisdom for Singles: 31-Day Devotional Through Proverbs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Proverbial Wisdom for Singles: 31-Day Devotional Through Proverbs”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Vansant shares, “This book was written out of my divorce that occurred in May 2023. As I worked through the trauma and pain, I felt that the Lord was calling me to help divorced and single people. Through much therapy, prayer, and support from friends and family, I am able to share these lessons with you.
The book is a devotional that will help you make wise decisions from the book of Proverbs. In here you will find the scripture reference, a brief description of what that passage means in the way of singleness, and then discussion questions to reflect and draw deeper into Jesus.
I truly hope this devotional will help you grow and make your singles journey a rewarding experience. The journey begins, and are you willing to move forward to the wisdom God has to offer?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeffrey Vansant’s new book offers readers a compassionate and spiritually grounded resource for embracing singleness with confidence, strengthening their relationship with Christ, and moving forward with clarity and hope.
Consumers can purchase “Proverbial Wisdom for Singles: 31-Day Devotional Through Proverbs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Proverbial Wisdom for Singles: 31-Day Devotional Through Proverbs”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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