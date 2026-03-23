Jeffrey Vansant’s Newly Released "Proverbial Wisdom for Singles" is a Faith-Based Devotional That Offers Guidance and Encouragement for Navigating the Single Life

“Proverbial Wisdom for Singles: 31-Day Devotional Through Proverbs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeffrey Vansant is an uplifting thirty-one-day devotional designed to help singles grow spiritually, make wise decisions, and find strength and direction through the timeless wisdom of Proverbs.