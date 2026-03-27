Digital Marketing Agency Arc Intermedia Unveils New Suite of AI Service Tools
One of the Philadelphia area's first digital-only marketing agencies has expanded its services to include AI tools and development, to finally give companies a business purpose for their AI integrations.
Philadelpha, PA, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- With AI tools causing a proliferation of automated creative from businesses, a digital marketing agency is arming companies with systems to use AI correctly, helping avoid the risk of AI slop and tool subscription bloat.
Arc Intermedia, one of the first digital-only marketing agencies in the Philadelphia area, has expanded its business to include AI services in addition to digital marketing services.
This includes:
• Content bot development to create hallucination-free content aligned with a brand’s voice and style (https://www.arcintermedia.com/services/ai-solutions/ai-content-development-tool/)
• Custom GPT development for AI tools designed to serve particular in-house business needs (https://www.arcintermedia.com/services/ai-solutions/gpt-development/)
• Workflow automation to streamline business tasks and eliminate manual business process inefficiencies (https://www.arcintermedia.com/services/consulting-technical/workflow-automation-consulting/)
• Business AI agents to leverage the power of agentic AI in a workplace setting with multi-step reasoning (https://www.arcintermedia.com/services/ai-solutions/business-ai-agent/)
• AI-enhanced sales process automation to leverage the power of AI specifically in the spirit of improving the sales process (https://www.arcintermedia.com/services/ai-solutions/ai-sales-process-automation/)
All systems are custom built to the unique needs of each company, with security and privacy in mind.
“Companies keep purchasing AI services because they think they should have AI services," says Matthew Ulmer, vice president of Arc Intermedia. “What’s missing is the reason for the service. The purpose. What problem needs to be solved or made more efficient?”
Arc expanded into this new business line because their clients asked for it. Says Ulmer, “Companies saw us working in AI even before ChatGPT hit the scene, so they knew we’d already been learning and training in it. When they started wanting to dabble, they came to us asking how.”
While Arc built examples of systems that any company can benefit from —a tool that scrapes website content then builds a schedule of social media posts, a tool that filters out spam submissions from form databases — the core of this business line involves talking to the relevant parties and determining what process is inefficient or issue needs resolving, to recommend an AI solution that can advance the business. The goal is not to replace any current employees, but to use the strengths of AI to improve a business’s operations.
“A mindset that’s been widely shared is: ‘We wanted AI to do the dishes for us so that we had more time to create art, not have AI create art so that we had more time to do the dishes,’” says Ulmer. “We’re looking at this from the business standpoint of washing the dishes, so a company’s workforce has more opportunity to do what only they and their unique work and life experiences can accomplish.”
Simply put, Arc Intermedia’s new service offerings deliver exactly what AI initially promised: improving business operations without compromising jobs.
Managers looking to leverage the most powerful elements of AI to improve content creation, sales and lead nurturing efforts, or solve any business problem they’ve been facing can contact Arc Intermedia at https://www.arcintermedia.com or by calling 484-960-7337.
About Arc Intermedia
Arc Intermedia is a dominant, full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in King of Prussia, PA. Founded as one of the first digital-only agencies in the Philadelphia area, Arc has kept clients longer than most agencies have been in business. The agency is now also at the forefront of AI development, and helps clients locally and around the world in organic visibility, search engine optimization, paid search, CTV, and much more. The expertise of Arc’s long-tenured and well-educated team is always available for marketing consulting as well as business and analytics consulting.
Arc Intermedia, one of the first digital-only marketing agencies in the Philadelphia area, has expanded its business to include AI services in addition to digital marketing services.
This includes:
• Content bot development to create hallucination-free content aligned with a brand’s voice and style (https://www.arcintermedia.com/services/ai-solutions/ai-content-development-tool/)
• Custom GPT development for AI tools designed to serve particular in-house business needs (https://www.arcintermedia.com/services/ai-solutions/gpt-development/)
• Workflow automation to streamline business tasks and eliminate manual business process inefficiencies (https://www.arcintermedia.com/services/consulting-technical/workflow-automation-consulting/)
• Business AI agents to leverage the power of agentic AI in a workplace setting with multi-step reasoning (https://www.arcintermedia.com/services/ai-solutions/business-ai-agent/)
• AI-enhanced sales process automation to leverage the power of AI specifically in the spirit of improving the sales process (https://www.arcintermedia.com/services/ai-solutions/ai-sales-process-automation/)
All systems are custom built to the unique needs of each company, with security and privacy in mind.
“Companies keep purchasing AI services because they think they should have AI services," says Matthew Ulmer, vice president of Arc Intermedia. “What’s missing is the reason for the service. The purpose. What problem needs to be solved or made more efficient?”
Arc expanded into this new business line because their clients asked for it. Says Ulmer, “Companies saw us working in AI even before ChatGPT hit the scene, so they knew we’d already been learning and training in it. When they started wanting to dabble, they came to us asking how.”
While Arc built examples of systems that any company can benefit from —a tool that scrapes website content then builds a schedule of social media posts, a tool that filters out spam submissions from form databases — the core of this business line involves talking to the relevant parties and determining what process is inefficient or issue needs resolving, to recommend an AI solution that can advance the business. The goal is not to replace any current employees, but to use the strengths of AI to improve a business’s operations.
“A mindset that’s been widely shared is: ‘We wanted AI to do the dishes for us so that we had more time to create art, not have AI create art so that we had more time to do the dishes,’” says Ulmer. “We’re looking at this from the business standpoint of washing the dishes, so a company’s workforce has more opportunity to do what only they and their unique work and life experiences can accomplish.”
Simply put, Arc Intermedia’s new service offerings deliver exactly what AI initially promised: improving business operations without compromising jobs.
Managers looking to leverage the most powerful elements of AI to improve content creation, sales and lead nurturing efforts, or solve any business problem they’ve been facing can contact Arc Intermedia at https://www.arcintermedia.com or by calling 484-960-7337.
About Arc Intermedia
Arc Intermedia is a dominant, full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in King of Prussia, PA. Founded as one of the first digital-only agencies in the Philadelphia area, Arc has kept clients longer than most agencies have been in business. The agency is now also at the forefront of AI development, and helps clients locally and around the world in organic visibility, search engine optimization, paid search, CTV, and much more. The expertise of Arc’s long-tenured and well-educated team is always available for marketing consulting as well as business and analytics consulting.
Contact
Arc IntermediaContact
Matthew Ulmer
609-505-3099
https://www.arcintermedia.com
Matthew Ulmer
609-505-3099
https://www.arcintermedia.com
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