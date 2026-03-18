Elevate Your Wardrobe with The Ends: The Smallest Accessory Making the Biggest Impact on Spring Style
New York, NY, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This spring, an unexpected fashion accessory is redefining how we personalize everyday clothing. The Ends transforms the drawstring into a piece of jewelry – turning hoodies, sweatpants, gym shorts, handbags, sneakers, and more, into customizable style statements.
Crafted in New York City, The Ends simply attach to the end of a drawstring with a sleek gold or silver finishing piece that allows interchangeable charms to be added. Designed to elevate streetwear staples and everyday essentials, you can add a single charm for a subtle accent, stack multiple charms for a layered look, or switch them out depending on your outfit.
The spring charm collection from The Ends leans into the vibrant, colorful energy defining fashion this season. Butterflies and floral charms reflect the return of bold botanical motifs seen across spring runways, while bright hearts and rainbow-inspired designs add a pop of cheerful color. Letters, lightning bolts, and other whimsical designs add personality to everyday looks, reflecting the playful, charm-stacking accessory trend seen across spring street style and youth fashion.
With The Ends, the finishing touch becomes the ultimate style statement—because the most interesting place to accessorize your wardrobe is exactly where it ends.
Availability: The Ends ($40 for a set) and Charms (starting at $15) can be purchased at theends.nyc.
About The Ends
The Ends is an accessories brand designed in New York City that introduces jewelry for drawstrings. Crafted from solid brass and electroplated in gold or silver, The Ends attach to hoodies, sweatpants, gym shorts, sneakers, and other drawstring items, allowing anyone to personalize their clothing with interchangeable charms. With a growing collection of playful and colorful charm designs, The Ends offers a creative new way to elevate everyday style.
Crafted in New York City, The Ends simply attach to the end of a drawstring with a sleek gold or silver finishing piece that allows interchangeable charms to be added. Designed to elevate streetwear staples and everyday essentials, you can add a single charm for a subtle accent, stack multiple charms for a layered look, or switch them out depending on your outfit.
The spring charm collection from The Ends leans into the vibrant, colorful energy defining fashion this season. Butterflies and floral charms reflect the return of bold botanical motifs seen across spring runways, while bright hearts and rainbow-inspired designs add a pop of cheerful color. Letters, lightning bolts, and other whimsical designs add personality to everyday looks, reflecting the playful, charm-stacking accessory trend seen across spring street style and youth fashion.
With The Ends, the finishing touch becomes the ultimate style statement—because the most interesting place to accessorize your wardrobe is exactly where it ends.
Availability: The Ends ($40 for a set) and Charms (starting at $15) can be purchased at theends.nyc.
About The Ends
The Ends is an accessories brand designed in New York City that introduces jewelry for drawstrings. Crafted from solid brass and electroplated in gold or silver, The Ends attach to hoodies, sweatpants, gym shorts, sneakers, and other drawstring items, allowing anyone to personalize their clothing with interchangeable charms. With a growing collection of playful and colorful charm designs, The Ends offers a creative new way to elevate everyday style.
Contact
Tractenberg & Co.Contact
Lindsay London
212-929-7979
https://www.tractenbergandco.com
Lindsay London
212-929-7979
https://www.tractenbergandco.com
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