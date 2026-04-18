New Mobile Application Rolld Virtual Dice Provides Customizable Rolling Tools for International Gaming Communities
Drakkar TI has launched Rolld Virtual Dice, a free mobile application for iOS and Android designed to streamline dice rolling for tabletop RPGs and board games with multi-language support and advanced customization.
Miami, FL, April 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Drakkar TI has announced the official release of Rolld Virtual Dice, a free mobile application developed to provide a digital solution for tabletop RPG (TTRPG) sessions and board games. Now available on iOS and Android, the app provides a streamlined interface for rolling both standard and customizable polyhedral dice.
The development of Rolld Virtual Dice addresses the logistical challenges often faced by gaming groups, such as forgotten physical dice or the need for complex rolls in hybrid and travel-based gaming sessions. The app is designed to support dice-driven systems, including Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder, and Warhammer, as well as classic board games like Yahtzee and Catan.
“Rolld Virtual Dice is positioned to become a favorite for TTRPG and board game communities worldwide because the goal was to build a tool that adapts to the specific needs of modern tabletop players without adding unnecessary friction to the experience,” said Giovani Linke, Director of Strategy at Drakkar TI. “By prioritizing speed and deep customization, we aim to provide a functional companion for Game Masters and players across various platforms and playing styles.”
Rolld Virtual Dice includes a technical feature set for tabletop enthusiasts:
Support for standard dice (D2, D4, D6, D8, D10, D12, D20, D100);
A custom dice engine allowing for non-standard sides (e.g., D75);
Modifier calculations ranging from -99 to +99 for skill checks and damage bonuses;
A rolling history log to track previous results;
Alphabetic dice (A–Z) for specific party games and interactive prompts;
Support for bulk rolling, such as 50d6 or 20d100, without technical limitations.
The application is currently available in eight languages—English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Indonesian—making it accessible to international gaming communities. All features are fully available at no cost to the user.
About Drakkar TI
Drakkar TI is a software and game development company focused on creating accessible and practical digital tools for gaming communities worldwide.
About Rolld Virtual Dice
Rolld Virtual Dice is a free dice-rolling application for mobile devices. It offers a fast interface for tabletop RPGs and board games, featuring custom dice creation, roll history, and multi-language support on iOS and Android.
For more info visit drakkarti.com/rolld
The development of Rolld Virtual Dice addresses the logistical challenges often faced by gaming groups, such as forgotten physical dice or the need for complex rolls in hybrid and travel-based gaming sessions. The app is designed to support dice-driven systems, including Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder, and Warhammer, as well as classic board games like Yahtzee and Catan.
“Rolld Virtual Dice is positioned to become a favorite for TTRPG and board game communities worldwide because the goal was to build a tool that adapts to the specific needs of modern tabletop players without adding unnecessary friction to the experience,” said Giovani Linke, Director of Strategy at Drakkar TI. “By prioritizing speed and deep customization, we aim to provide a functional companion for Game Masters and players across various platforms and playing styles.”
Rolld Virtual Dice includes a technical feature set for tabletop enthusiasts:
Support for standard dice (D2, D4, D6, D8, D10, D12, D20, D100);
A custom dice engine allowing for non-standard sides (e.g., D75);
Modifier calculations ranging from -99 to +99 for skill checks and damage bonuses;
A rolling history log to track previous results;
Alphabetic dice (A–Z) for specific party games and interactive prompts;
Support for bulk rolling, such as 50d6 or 20d100, without technical limitations.
The application is currently available in eight languages—English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Indonesian—making it accessible to international gaming communities. All features are fully available at no cost to the user.
About Drakkar TI
Drakkar TI is a software and game development company focused on creating accessible and practical digital tools for gaming communities worldwide.
About Rolld Virtual Dice
Rolld Virtual Dice is a free dice-rolling application for mobile devices. It offers a fast interface for tabletop RPGs and board games, featuring custom dice creation, roll history, and multi-language support on iOS and Android.
For more info visit drakkarti.com/rolld
Contact
DrakkartiContact
Antony Smith
+5561982149933578
https://drakkarti.com
Antony Smith
+5561982149933578
https://drakkarti.com
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