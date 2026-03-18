Former Global Restaurant Executive Darryl L. Webb, Sr. Releases Powerful Memoir “Who’s On Fries” — A Story of Faith, Family, Failure, Leadership
Darryl L. Webb, Sr., former restaurant executive and CEO, releases Who’s On Fries, a powerful memoir tracing his journey from the fry station to executive leadership. Blending personal storytelling with leadership insights, the book explores faith, resilience, setbacks, and comeback—offering inspiration for youth, entrepreneurs, and professionals navigating career and life transitions.
Little Rock, AR, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Darryl L. Webb, Sr., former restaurant executive, CEO, and global business leader, announces the release of his new memoir, Who’s On Fries, a compelling story of family, perseverance, faith, leadership, and the unlikely journey from the fry station to executive leadership and beyond.
In Who’s On Fries, Webb offers raw, behind-the-scenes lessons from decades in the restaurant and business world—detailing moments of success, devastating loss, and a comeback that once seemed unlikely. The book blends compelling personal storytelling with practical leadership insights for youth, aspiring leaders, entrepreneurs, business professionals, and anyone navigating career transitions.
“This book is about what happens when life doesn’t go as planned—and how faith, humility, and resilience can still carry you forward,” said Webb.
More than a memoir, Who’s On Fries serves as a blueprint for leadership under pressure, making it especially relevant for business owners, executives, and professionals seeking purpose beyond titles.
The book is now available on Amazon and through select retailers.
In Who’s On Fries, Webb offers raw, behind-the-scenes lessons from decades in the restaurant and business world—detailing moments of success, devastating loss, and a comeback that once seemed unlikely. The book blends compelling personal storytelling with practical leadership insights for youth, aspiring leaders, entrepreneurs, business professionals, and anyone navigating career transitions.
“This book is about what happens when life doesn’t go as planned—and how faith, humility, and resilience can still carry you forward,” said Webb.
More than a memoir, Who’s On Fries serves as a blueprint for leadership under pressure, making it especially relevant for business owners, executives, and professionals seeking purpose beyond titles.
The book is now available on Amazon and through select retailers.
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