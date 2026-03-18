Former Global Restaurant Executive Darryl L. Webb, Sr. Releases Powerful Memoir “Who’s On Fries” — A Story of Faith, Family, Failure, Leadership

Darryl L. Webb, Sr., former restaurant executive and CEO, releases Who’s On Fries, a powerful memoir tracing his journey from the fry station to executive leadership. Blending personal storytelling with leadership insights, the book explores faith, resilience, setbacks, and comeback—offering inspiration for youth, entrepreneurs, and professionals navigating career and life transitions.