Artists Wanted for Shark-Themed Ocean Conservation Festival Before March 31 Deadline
Clearwater, FL, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Artists inspired by the ocean are invited to apply for Sharkapalooza, a nonprofit community festival celebrating sharks, marine science, and ocean conservation. Artist applications are open now but close March 31 for the event taking place Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Coachman Park.
Sharkapalooza brings together art, music, science, and community to highlight the vital role sharks play in ocean ecosystems. The free, family-friendly festival will feature live music, local artists, interactive exhibits, and hands-on educational experiences designed to inspire people of all ages to protect our oceans.
Artists working in all mediums are encouraged to apply, but work must reflect marine life, sharks, and ocean-inspired creativity. Selected artists will have the opportunity to exhibit and sell their work while engaging directly with a community passionate about ocean conservation.
“Art has a unique ability to connect people emotionally to causes they might not otherwise encounter,” said Jessica Adanich, Founder and Executive Director of Sharkapalooza. “Our goal is to build a bridge between creativity and conservation—bringing artists, scientists, and the public together to inspire a deeper appreciation for sharks and the critical role they play in the health of our oceans.”
This year’s festival will feature a powerful collaboration of leading marine education organizations, including The Florida Aquarium, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Global shark research organization OCEARCH will also participate, bringing shark science, tracking technology, and educational experiences to the event.
Artists interested in participating must apply before the March 31 deadline at Sharkapalooza.org.
Sharkapalooza brings together art, music, science, and community to highlight the vital role sharks play in ocean ecosystems. The free, family-friendly festival will feature live music, local artists, interactive exhibits, and hands-on educational experiences designed to inspire people of all ages to protect our oceans.
Artists working in all mediums are encouraged to apply, but work must reflect marine life, sharks, and ocean-inspired creativity. Selected artists will have the opportunity to exhibit and sell their work while engaging directly with a community passionate about ocean conservation.
“Art has a unique ability to connect people emotionally to causes they might not otherwise encounter,” said Jessica Adanich, Founder and Executive Director of Sharkapalooza. “Our goal is to build a bridge between creativity and conservation—bringing artists, scientists, and the public together to inspire a deeper appreciation for sharks and the critical role they play in the health of our oceans.”
This year’s festival will feature a powerful collaboration of leading marine education organizations, including The Florida Aquarium, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Global shark research organization OCEARCH will also participate, bringing shark science, tracking technology, and educational experiences to the event.
Artists interested in participating must apply before the March 31 deadline at Sharkapalooza.org.
Contact
SharkapaloozaContact
Jessica Adanich
813-563-8345
sharkapalooza.org
Jessica Adanich
813-563-8345
sharkapalooza.org
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