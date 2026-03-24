Author K Brooks’s New Book, "As the Scribble," is a Moving and Heartfelt Collection of Poetry That Explores a Wide Variety of Topics Concerning the Human Condition

Recent release “As the Scribble” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author K Brooks is a stirring assortment of poems that speaks directly from the author’s soul as she reflects upon the joys and hardships of life, as well as everything in between. Drawing from her own experiences, Brooks weaves a deeply personal account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.