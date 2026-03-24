Author K Brooks’s New Book, "As the Scribble," is a Moving and Heartfelt Collection of Poetry That Explores a Wide Variety of Topics Concerning the Human Condition
Recent release “As the Scribble” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author K Brooks is a stirring assortment of poems that speaks directly from the author’s soul as she reflects upon the joys and hardships of life, as well as everything in between. Drawing from her own experiences, Brooks weaves a deeply personal account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
New York, NY, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- K Brooks, a native of Ontario, Canada who currently resides in the USA and enjoys reading, writing, and traveling, has completed her new book, “As the Scribble”: a powerful and compelling collection of poetry that explores the highs and lows of life, as well as the human condition.
“This short poetry read is a great addition to the bookshelf,” writes Brooks. “An authentic piece of literary work that hopes to be read. There is a few poems about the seasons, love and the ups & downs of life.
“And it’s full of lots of bits of life’s misunderstandings.
“Just the ones you can handle though.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, K Brooks’s enthralling series is sure to captivate readers of all backgrounds, leaving a lasting impression with each turn of the page. Perfect for poetry lovers and novices alike, “As the Scribble” is a perfect addition to any library.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "As the Scribble" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“This short poetry read is a great addition to the bookshelf,” writes Brooks. “An authentic piece of literary work that hopes to be read. There is a few poems about the seasons, love and the ups & downs of life.
“And it’s full of lots of bits of life’s misunderstandings.
“Just the ones you can handle though.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, K Brooks’s enthralling series is sure to captivate readers of all backgrounds, leaving a lasting impression with each turn of the page. Perfect for poetry lovers and novices alike, “As the Scribble” is a perfect addition to any library.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "As the Scribble" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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