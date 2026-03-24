Norma Anton’s Newly Released “How to Have the Daughter-in-Law You’ve Always Dreamed Of” Shares Practical, Faith-Based Wisdom for Building Loving Family Relationships
“How to Have the Daughter-in-Law You’ve Always Dreamed Of” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norma Anton is an encouraging guide offering practical advice and biblical insight for mothers-in-law who desire a respectful, peaceful, and loving relationship with their son’s wife.
Las Vegas, NV, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “How to Have the Daughter-in-Law You’ve Always Dreamed Of”: a thoughtful and faith-centered guide that encourages mothers-in-law to build healthy, respectful relationships within their families. “How to Have the Daughter-in-Law You’ve Always Dreamed Of” is the creation of published author, Norma Anton.
Anton shares, “Mother-in-laws! If you’re hoping to change your relationship with your daughter-in-law to a peaceful, loving, caring, respectful relationship, I believe what works for me will work for you too.
Fortunately, I learned what the devil used to cause discord in my life with my ex-mother-in-law, and I did the opposite for the good of my relationship with my daughter-in-law.
I am confident that these tips that have and continue to create a memorable friendship with my daughter-in-law for me…will help you too.
Proof:
Eighteen years of my only son’s marriage—I have lived nine years, off and on, with his family and am pleased to say my daughter-in-law, and I have a great relationship, and so will you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norma Anton’s new book presents readers with a heartfelt perspective on family harmony and offers practical steps for nurturing meaningful, respectful, and lasting relationships between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law.
Consumers can purchase “How to Have the Daughter-in-Law You’ve Always Dreamed Of” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Have the Daughter-in-Law You’ve Always Dreamed Of”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Anton shares, “Mother-in-laws! If you’re hoping to change your relationship with your daughter-in-law to a peaceful, loving, caring, respectful relationship, I believe what works for me will work for you too.
Fortunately, I learned what the devil used to cause discord in my life with my ex-mother-in-law, and I did the opposite for the good of my relationship with my daughter-in-law.
I am confident that these tips that have and continue to create a memorable friendship with my daughter-in-law for me…will help you too.
Proof:
Eighteen years of my only son’s marriage—I have lived nine years, off and on, with his family and am pleased to say my daughter-in-law, and I have a great relationship, and so will you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norma Anton’s new book presents readers with a heartfelt perspective on family harmony and offers practical steps for nurturing meaningful, respectful, and lasting relationships between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law.
Consumers can purchase “How to Have the Daughter-in-Law You’ve Always Dreamed Of” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Have the Daughter-in-Law You’ve Always Dreamed Of”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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