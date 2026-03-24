Denton Hartman’s Newly Released “ON WALDEN STREET” is a Faith-Inspired Novel Exploring Hope, Community, and Compassion in the Face of Dementia
“ON WALDEN STREET: A novel about a community where people find healing and hope while living with dementia” from Christian Faith Publishing author Denton Hartman is a heartfelt story that explores the emotional and spiritual journey of families, caregivers, and individuals navigating the realities of dementia while discovering grace, forgiveness, and renewed purpose.
Greencastle, PA, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “ON WALDEN STREET: A novel about a community where people find healing and hope while living with dementia”: a thoughtful and compassionate novel that examines the human experience of aging, illness, and the power of faith-centered community. “ON WALDEN STREET: A novel about a community where people find healing and hope while living with dementia” is the creation of published author, Denton Hartman, who spent nearly a decade serving individuals living with dementia and supporting their families while directing dementia services at a large retirement community. With a background in education and residential program administration, and experience as a licensed nursing home administrator in Pennsylvania, Hartman draws on real-life insights from his work with residents, caregivers, and staff.
Hartman shares, “America is aging. The most recent census reveals that 1 in 6 people in the US is over the age of sixty-five. Long life can have many blessings, but it can also present many risks, a concern at any age. One such risk is the loss of mental abilities. Dementia is real, and the challenges it presents are many. It is predicted that dementia in America is on a trajectory to increase exponentially in the coming decades.
On Walden Street is a story about ordinary people who are living in the wake of dementia. Some have been afflicted with a dementing disease, and some are trying to provide care. All are dealing with an uninvited twist in their own life story. But in the midst of the struggle, they find hope.
On Walden Street is a story about our shared need for grace, forgiveness, and redemption as we face the messy circumstances of life. The characters on Walden Street learn the value of community, the comfort found in shared suffering, and the incomparable value of applying a spiritual perspective to all of life’s trials.
Review of “On Walden Street”
Writing is like painting with words. The author does a good job helping the reader to visualize the scenes and understand the characters on Walden Street. On Walden Street would be helpful to anyone experiencing a family member or friend living with dementia. The author, like a skilled artist, accurately paints a picture of what it is like to have and experience the different types of dementia, including how they may present and how they are best handled. In the development of the characters the author provides excellent insights from his own experience as an administrator of a facility for aging people. In addition, On Walden Street emphasizes Christan principles, especially forgiveness and redemption, and illustrates their impact on each character.
Phil Thuma, M.D.
Retired Senior Scientist, Johns Hopkins
Bloomberg School of Public Health”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denton Hartman’s new book offers readers a powerful and compassionate narrative that sheds light on the realities of dementia while pointing toward faith, grace, and the strength found in community.
Consumers can purchase “ON WALDEN STREET: A novel about a community where people find healing and hope while living with dementia” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ON WALDEN STREET: A novel about a community where people find healing and hope while living with dementia”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hartman shares, “America is aging. The most recent census reveals that 1 in 6 people in the US is over the age of sixty-five. Long life can have many blessings, but it can also present many risks, a concern at any age. One such risk is the loss of mental abilities. Dementia is real, and the challenges it presents are many. It is predicted that dementia in America is on a trajectory to increase exponentially in the coming decades.
On Walden Street is a story about ordinary people who are living in the wake of dementia. Some have been afflicted with a dementing disease, and some are trying to provide care. All are dealing with an uninvited twist in their own life story. But in the midst of the struggle, they find hope.
On Walden Street is a story about our shared need for grace, forgiveness, and redemption as we face the messy circumstances of life. The characters on Walden Street learn the value of community, the comfort found in shared suffering, and the incomparable value of applying a spiritual perspective to all of life’s trials.
Review of “On Walden Street”
Writing is like painting with words. The author does a good job helping the reader to visualize the scenes and understand the characters on Walden Street. On Walden Street would be helpful to anyone experiencing a family member or friend living with dementia. The author, like a skilled artist, accurately paints a picture of what it is like to have and experience the different types of dementia, including how they may present and how they are best handled. In the development of the characters the author provides excellent insights from his own experience as an administrator of a facility for aging people. In addition, On Walden Street emphasizes Christan principles, especially forgiveness and redemption, and illustrates their impact on each character.
Phil Thuma, M.D.
Retired Senior Scientist, Johns Hopkins
Bloomberg School of Public Health”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denton Hartman’s new book offers readers a powerful and compassionate narrative that sheds light on the realities of dementia while pointing toward faith, grace, and the strength found in community.
Consumers can purchase “ON WALDEN STREET: A novel about a community where people find healing and hope while living with dementia” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ON WALDEN STREET: A novel about a community where people find healing and hope while living with dementia”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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