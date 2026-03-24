Denton Hartman’s Newly Released “ON WALDEN STREET” is a Faith-Inspired Novel Exploring Hope, Community, and Compassion in the Face of Dementia

“ON WALDEN STREET: A novel about a community where people find healing and hope while living with dementia” from Christian Faith Publishing author Denton Hartman is a heartfelt story that explores the emotional and spiritual journey of families, caregivers, and individuals navigating the realities of dementia while discovering grace, forgiveness, and renewed purpose.