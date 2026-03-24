Ali Ifft’s New Book, "The Little Snowflake," is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows a Mommy and Daddy Who Pray for a Special Snowflake Baby
Piper City, IL, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ali Ifft has completed her most recent book, “The Little Snowflake”: a charming, age-appropriate embryo adoption story designed for young readers.
Ifft writes, “A mommy and daddy wished for a baby. A snowflake wished for a warm, loving home. Can they find each other in this great big world?”
Published by Fulton Books, Ali Ifft’s book is inspired by the author’s own struggles with infertility, as well as her experiences in having her first baby via embryo adoption. With vibrant artwork and rhyming prose, “The Little Snowflake” is sure to delight readers of all ages as they explore this story of patience, trust, and faith in the family building process.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Little Snowflake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Ifft writes, “A mommy and daddy wished for a baby. A snowflake wished for a warm, loving home. Can they find each other in this great big world?”
Published by Fulton Books, Ali Ifft’s book is inspired by the author’s own struggles with infertility, as well as her experiences in having her first baby via embryo adoption. With vibrant artwork and rhyming prose, “The Little Snowflake” is sure to delight readers of all ages as they explore this story of patience, trust, and faith in the family building process.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Little Snowflake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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