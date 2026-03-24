Harley Knight’s New Book, "Ten Shades of Danielle: Motorcycle Missions," Follows One Man’s Motorcycle Journey Across the Country in Search of Meaningful Experiences
New York, NY, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Harley Knight, a Texas personal injury trial attorney for many years who tried many motorcycle injury cases, has completed his most recent book, “Ten Shades of Danielle: Motorcycle Missions”: a gripping novel that follows Harley Knight as he travels cross country on his Harley-Davidson, looking for love and passion while avoiding a jealous ex-husband of one of his previous lovers.
“Can a seventy-six-year-old iron butt still find love, adventure, and meaningfulness by riding a Harley across America? Yes!” writes the author. “This novella is about ten shades of a prototypical horny woman and all the intimacy, adventure, craziness, violence, and riding that has been tied into that. Harley Knight, the protagonist, uses dating sites to recruit each of ten women in ten states to accept an intimate and adventurous date with him over a span of ten thousand miles and less than one month. Yes, with talented help from an ethical non-monogamist, that can be done! Along the way, Harley is being tracked by a jealous ex-husband of Harriet, his first cross-country date. Harley is quick to share his concerns and humor. Do riding destinations really exist? Yes!”
Published by Fulton Books, Harley Knight’s book enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling adventure. Expertly paced and full of excitement “Ten Shades of Danielle: Motorcycle Missions” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound with each exhilarating twist and turn.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Ten Shades of Danielle: Motorcycle Missions” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Can a seventy-six-year-old iron butt still find love, adventure, and meaningfulness by riding a Harley across America? Yes!” writes the author. “This novella is about ten shades of a prototypical horny woman and all the intimacy, adventure, craziness, violence, and riding that has been tied into that. Harley Knight, the protagonist, uses dating sites to recruit each of ten women in ten states to accept an intimate and adventurous date with him over a span of ten thousand miles and less than one month. Yes, with talented help from an ethical non-monogamist, that can be done! Along the way, Harley is being tracked by a jealous ex-husband of Harriet, his first cross-country date. Harley is quick to share his concerns and humor. Do riding destinations really exist? Yes!”
Published by Fulton Books, Harley Knight’s book enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling adventure. Expertly paced and full of excitement “Ten Shades of Danielle: Motorcycle Missions” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound with each exhilarating twist and turn.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Ten Shades of Danielle: Motorcycle Missions” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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