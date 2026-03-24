Author Chris Gandy’s New Book, "The Right Arm of Chaos," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Mercenary Who Must Fight to Save His Homeland from a Devastating Horror

Recent release “The Right Arm of Chaos” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chris Gandy is a compelling fantasy novel that follows Valarrik, a mercenary who stumbles into a terrifying series of events while traveling home that could threaten the existence of his home. Alongside a host of characters, Valarrik must find a way to fight back and defend himself and his homeland before it’s too late.