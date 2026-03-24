Author Chris Gandy’s New Book, "The Right Arm of Chaos," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Mercenary Who Must Fight to Save His Homeland from a Devastating Horror
Recent release “The Right Arm of Chaos” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chris Gandy is a compelling fantasy novel that follows Valarrik, a mercenary who stumbles into a terrifying series of events while traveling home that could threaten the existence of his home. Alongside a host of characters, Valarrik must find a way to fight back and defend himself and his homeland before it’s too late.
Molino, FL, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chris Gandy, who served in the US Air Force as a communications tech for six years, has completed his new book, “The Right Arm of Chaos”: a riveting adventure that follows a mercenary who finds himself battling against a dangerous force that could destroy his world and everything he’s ever known.
“A famous mercenary with a distinguished career, known famously at home and abroad as the Silver Phantom of Kajarrum, Valarrik receives a letter from his sister and takes some personal time from his company to return home after ten long years,” writes Gandy. “His trip nearly complete, he wakes to a living nightmare just a little over a day out from the town of his birth, and he finds himself suddenly taking center stage in events that could bring about not only an end to his own life but the existence of his homeland…maybe even all life across the lands, if he and the unprepared cast of characters he draws to himself can’t find a way to stop the horror unleashed upon their homeland.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chris Gandy’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow Valarrik and his team’s fight to protect themselves and their world from destruction. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Right Arm of Chaos” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy genre, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Right Arm of Chaos” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“A famous mercenary with a distinguished career, known famously at home and abroad as the Silver Phantom of Kajarrum, Valarrik receives a letter from his sister and takes some personal time from his company to return home after ten long years,” writes Gandy. “His trip nearly complete, he wakes to a living nightmare just a little over a day out from the town of his birth, and he finds himself suddenly taking center stage in events that could bring about not only an end to his own life but the existence of his homeland…maybe even all life across the lands, if he and the unprepared cast of characters he draws to himself can’t find a way to stop the horror unleashed upon their homeland.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chris Gandy’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow Valarrik and his team’s fight to protect themselves and their world from destruction. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Right Arm of Chaos” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy genre, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Right Arm of Chaos” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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