Author Louisa Reyes’s New Book, "Sacred Boundaries," is a Thought-Provoking Book That Provides a Spiritual & Biblical Framework for Establishing Healthy Personal Limits
Recent release “Sacred Boundaries” from Covenant Books author Louisa Reyes is a compelling anthology of personal stories and Biblical reflections that offer readers the tools they need to set boundaries in their lives. Inspired by the author’s own struggles, Reyes shares her writings to help others know that boundaries are an important step in protecting one’s peace.
Orange, NJ, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Louisa Reyes, a proud mother, devoted believer, and fierce encourager of women, has completed her new book, “Sacred Boundaries”: a poignant collection of life stories, Biblical insight and honest reflection that invites readers on a journey to reclaim their peace, protect their purpose, and pursue healthy, God-honoring relationships.
After losing her husband and becoming a single parent, author Louisa Reyes learned what it meant to fight for peace in the midst of pain. She raised her children with grit, faith, and transparency, choosing not to let the storms of life harden her heart, but rather refine her spirit. “Sacred Boundaries” was birthed from years of wrestling, reflecting, and ultimately realizing that boundaries are not selfish—they are sacred. They are God’s way of protecting our hearts, preserving our joy, and positioning us for purpose.
The author shares, “Whether you’re struggling to say no without guilt, needing clarity on where to draw the line with family or work, or longing to hear God’s voice as you navigate tough decisions, this book offers encouragement and practical wisdom every step of the way.
“Your soul is sacred. Your time is valuable. Your voice matters. It’s time to guard what God has entrusted to you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Louisa Reyes’s new book draws on the author’s own journey of walking away from toxic relationships and putting up the boundaries she needed in order to protect herself and return to God. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Sacred Boundaries” offers a lifeline for anyone who’s ever felt drained, taken for granted, or stuck in cycles of pleasing people.
Readers can purchase “Sacred Boundaries” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple Books, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
After losing her husband and becoming a single parent, author Louisa Reyes learned what it meant to fight for peace in the midst of pain. She raised her children with grit, faith, and transparency, choosing not to let the storms of life harden her heart, but rather refine her spirit. “Sacred Boundaries” was birthed from years of wrestling, reflecting, and ultimately realizing that boundaries are not selfish—they are sacred. They are God’s way of protecting our hearts, preserving our joy, and positioning us for purpose.
The author shares, “Whether you’re struggling to say no without guilt, needing clarity on where to draw the line with family or work, or longing to hear God’s voice as you navigate tough decisions, this book offers encouragement and practical wisdom every step of the way.
“Your soul is sacred. Your time is valuable. Your voice matters. It’s time to guard what God has entrusted to you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Louisa Reyes’s new book draws on the author’s own journey of walking away from toxic relationships and putting up the boundaries she needed in order to protect herself and return to God. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Sacred Boundaries” offers a lifeline for anyone who’s ever felt drained, taken for granted, or stuck in cycles of pleasing people.
Readers can purchase “Sacred Boundaries” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple Books, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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