Author Louisa Reyes’s New Book, "Sacred Boundaries," is a Thought-Provoking Book That Provides a Spiritual & Biblical Framework for Establishing Healthy Personal Limits

Recent release “Sacred Boundaries” from Covenant Books author Louisa Reyes is a compelling anthology of personal stories and Biblical reflections that offer readers the tools they need to set boundaries in their lives. Inspired by the author’s own struggles, Reyes shares her writings to help others know that boundaries are an important step in protecting one’s peace.