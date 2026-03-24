Author Jeff Collins’s New Book, "Food For Thought," is a Collection of Personal Reflections That Aims to Help Readers Develop a Deeper Connection with the Lord
Recent release “Food For Thought” from Covenant Books author Jeff Collins is a poignant and thought-provoking series of topics that aims to help readers further deepen their relationship with God. Drawing from his own moments of quiet reflections with the Lord, Collins aims to encourage readers to spend their own time alone with God and grow their faith.
New York, NY, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Collins, a veteran of the US Air Force who holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Utah, has completed his new book, “Food For Thought”: a stirring and engaging collection that invites readers to ponder deep philosophical topics concerning their own relationship with their Heavenly Father.
Born and raised in the northwest, author Jeff Collins has experienced many trials in the journey of life, including divorce, accident recovery, death of a child, death of a parent, financial struggles, physical and emotional pain. But through it all, he has found that Christ is always there. As a single parent, Jeff raised three children, and currently resides on a ranch with his wife and a plethora of animals.
The author shares, “God is very approachable. He is with us everywhere and anywhere all the time. Not only is He approachable, but He also wants to be approached by us. I feel many of us do not understand this loving relationship He wants to have with us. This book was written to plant seeds or food for thought to explore a relationship with God. The world is very noisy. It is full of distractions. If we are not given a thought-provoking idea to explore, then the demanding attention noise of the world will always win. The topics in this book were inspired by quiet times spent with God. I hope and pray you find them thought-provoking and, for the win, explore further your relationship with this truly wonderful, loving Creator we call God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeff Collins’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, inviting them to walk alongside God and come to develop their own unique relationship with Him through deep, personal introspective moments.
Readers can purchase “Food For Thought” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born and raised in the northwest, author Jeff Collins has experienced many trials in the journey of life, including divorce, accident recovery, death of a child, death of a parent, financial struggles, physical and emotional pain. But through it all, he has found that Christ is always there. As a single parent, Jeff raised three children, and currently resides on a ranch with his wife and a plethora of animals.
The author shares, “God is very approachable. He is with us everywhere and anywhere all the time. Not only is He approachable, but He also wants to be approached by us. I feel many of us do not understand this loving relationship He wants to have with us. This book was written to plant seeds or food for thought to explore a relationship with God. The world is very noisy. It is full of distractions. If we are not given a thought-provoking idea to explore, then the demanding attention noise of the world will always win. The topics in this book were inspired by quiet times spent with God. I hope and pray you find them thought-provoking and, for the win, explore further your relationship with this truly wonderful, loving Creator we call God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeff Collins’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, inviting them to walk alongside God and come to develop their own unique relationship with Him through deep, personal introspective moments.
Readers can purchase “Food For Thought” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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