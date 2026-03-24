Author Jeff Collins’s New Book, "Food For Thought," is a Collection of Personal Reflections That Aims to Help Readers Develop a Deeper Connection with the Lord

Recent release “Food For Thought” from Covenant Books author Jeff Collins is a poignant and thought-provoking series of topics that aims to help readers further deepen their relationship with God. Drawing from his own moments of quiet reflections with the Lord, Collins aims to encourage readers to spend their own time alone with God and grow their faith.