Author Sargis Saribekyan’s New Book, "Gabriella's First Day of Preschool," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Realizes She Should Not Grow Up so Fast

Recent release “Gabriella's First Day of Preschool” from Covenant Books author Sargis Saribekyan is a riveting story that centers around Gabriella, who is thrilled to start preschool and believes she is too grown for her toys. But as she prepares to give them away, she discovers that she’s in no rush to grow up and give up all the things she loves.