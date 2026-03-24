Author Sargis Saribekyan’s New Book, "Gabriella's First Day of Preschool," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Realizes She Should Not Grow Up so Fast
Recent release “Gabriella's First Day of Preschool” from Covenant Books author Sargis Saribekyan is a riveting story that centers around Gabriella, who is thrilled to start preschool and believes she is too grown for her toys. But as she prepares to give them away, she discovers that she’s in no rush to grow up and give up all the things she loves.
Scottsdale, AZ, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sargis Saribekyan, the priest of St. Apkar Armenian Apostolic Church in Scottsdale, Arizona, has completed his new book, “Gabriella's First Day of Preschool”: a captivating tale of a young girl who discovers she is not quite as ready to grow up as she once thought.
Born and educated in Yerevan, Armenia, author Sargis Saribekyan later continued his studies at St. James Armenian Theological Seminary in Jerusalem. He has served the parish of St. Apkar for the past sixteen years. Known as Father Zacharia to his parish, the author has been published in Sion Quarterly in Jerusalem and Pamper magazine (a Yerevan State University publication). He has also produced numerous volumes of his sermons, as well as various children’s books.
Saribekyan shares, “It’s a big day for Gabriella! Though she is growing up and preparing to start school, she quickly realizes that some aspects of her childhood can remain in place—at least for a while longer.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sargis Saribekyan’s new book, with vibrant and colorful artwork by illustrator Gevorg Babakhanyan, is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping to remind them of the joys of childhood and the importance of not growing up too fast.
Readers can purchase “Gabriella's First Day of Preschool” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born and educated in Yerevan, Armenia, author Sargis Saribekyan later continued his studies at St. James Armenian Theological Seminary in Jerusalem. He has served the parish of St. Apkar for the past sixteen years. Known as Father Zacharia to his parish, the author has been published in Sion Quarterly in Jerusalem and Pamper magazine (a Yerevan State University publication). He has also produced numerous volumes of his sermons, as well as various children’s books.
Saribekyan shares, “It’s a big day for Gabriella! Though she is growing up and preparing to start school, she quickly realizes that some aspects of her childhood can remain in place—at least for a while longer.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sargis Saribekyan’s new book, with vibrant and colorful artwork by illustrator Gevorg Babakhanyan, is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping to remind them of the joys of childhood and the importance of not growing up too fast.
Readers can purchase “Gabriella's First Day of Preschool” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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