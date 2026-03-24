Author KAYTIN’s New Book, "Aubree Embraces Etiquette," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Named Aubree as She Prepares for an Upcoming Family Trip

Recent release “Aubree Embraces Etiquette” from Page Publishing author KAYTIN is a captivating tale that centers around Aubree, a young girl who is thrilled for her upcoming family trip, despite not knowing where they will be going. But before she departs, Aubree’s mother helps her brush up on her etiquette to remind her of her manners for their trip.