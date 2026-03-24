Author KAYTIN’s New Book, "Aubree Embraces Etiquette," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Named Aubree as She Prepares for an Upcoming Family Trip
Recent release “Aubree Embraces Etiquette” from Page Publishing author KAYTIN is a captivating tale that centers around Aubree, a young girl who is thrilled for her upcoming family trip, despite not knowing where they will be going. But before she departs, Aubree’s mother helps her brush up on her etiquette to remind her of her manners for their trip.
New York, NY, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- KAYTIN, a portmanteau that combines the name of mother and daughter writing duo Tina, a seasoned RN, and Kayla, who worked in finance, has completed her new book, “Aubree Embraces Etiquette”: a riveting story of a young girl who must remind herself of what good manners and etiquette are before her big family trip.
“Aubree was trying to get ready for the family trip!” writes KAYTIN. “She was so excited, and she wasn’t even actually sure of where they were going and what they were all going to do together! Aubree knows for sure, though, with Mimi, Poppa and Mum, it’s going to be an adventure! Only time will tell!”
Published by Page Publishing, KAYTIN’s engaging tale is the latest installment in the author’s series about Aubree, and will help readers of all ages remember the importance of following etiquette and behaving while out in public with others. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring KAYTIN’s story to life, “Aubree Embraces Etiquette” is a wonderful resource to help parents and guardians alike make teaching proper etiquette fun.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Aubree Embraces Etiquette” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Aubree was trying to get ready for the family trip!” writes KAYTIN. “She was so excited, and she wasn’t even actually sure of where they were going and what they were all going to do together! Aubree knows for sure, though, with Mimi, Poppa and Mum, it’s going to be an adventure! Only time will tell!”
Published by Page Publishing, KAYTIN’s engaging tale is the latest installment in the author’s series about Aubree, and will help readers of all ages remember the importance of following etiquette and behaving while out in public with others. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring KAYTIN’s story to life, “Aubree Embraces Etiquette” is a wonderful resource to help parents and guardians alike make teaching proper etiquette fun.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Aubree Embraces Etiquette” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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