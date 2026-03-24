Author Michael Davis’s New Book, "Kingston the Seal," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Friendly Seal Who Goes to Visit a Group of Students Who Are Excited to Meet Him

Recent release “Kingston the Seal” from Page Publishing author Michael Davis is a captivating story that centers around Kingston, an adventurous seal who loves to spend time with his best friend, a human named Jake. One day, Jake brings Kingston to his school to meet all his students and make brand new friends.