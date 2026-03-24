Author Michael Davis’s New Book, "Kingston the Seal," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Friendly Seal Who Goes to Visit a Group of Students Who Are Excited to Meet Him
Recent release “Kingston the Seal” from Page Publishing author Michael Davis is a captivating story that centers around Kingston, an adventurous seal who loves to spend time with his best friend, a human named Jake. One day, Jake brings Kingston to his school to meet all his students and make brand new friends.
Atlanta, GA, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- @font-face
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Michael Davis, who resides in Atlanta with his family, where he teaches middle school social studies, has completed his new book, “Kingston the Seal”: a riveting tale of a friendly seal who meets a special group of students and his best friend’s school.
“Kingston is anything but a normal seal,” writes Davis. “He lives with his best friend, Jake, and gets to go on all kinds of crazy adventures. This time, he gets to meet a group he has heard so much about from Jake! Who is he about to meet? Come along and follow Kingston as he makes new friends on a new adventure.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Davis’s engaging tale incorporates the author’s love of teaching and storytelling together to deliver a heartfelt journey of friendship and adventure. With colorful artwork to help bring Davis’s story to life, “Kingston the Seal” is sure to delight readers, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Kingston the Seal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
{font-family:"Cambria Math";
panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4;
Michael Davis, who resides in Atlanta with his family, where he teaches middle school social studies, has completed his new book, “Kingston the Seal”: a riveting tale of a friendly seal who meets a special group of students and his best friend’s school.
“Kingston is anything but a normal seal,” writes Davis. “He lives with his best friend, Jake, and gets to go on all kinds of crazy adventures. This time, he gets to meet a group he has heard so much about from Jake! Who is he about to meet? Come along and follow Kingston as he makes new friends on a new adventure.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Davis’s engaging tale incorporates the author’s love of teaching and storytelling together to deliver a heartfelt journey of friendship and adventure. With colorful artwork to help bring Davis’s story to life, “Kingston the Seal” is sure to delight readers, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Kingston the Seal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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