Colorado Hockey-Loving Father and Sons Launch "Putt Snipe Celly" Performance Apparel Brand Celebrating the Culture of Hockey and Golf
Colorado's new golf apparel brand for the hockey community, Putt Snipe Celly, launched March 28.
Thornton, CO, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A Denver-area father and his two sons are bringing together two beloved sports with the launch of a new apparel brand: Putt Snipe Celly (PSC).
Inspired by the shared competitiveness, culture and sheer love for the game, between hockey players and golfers, the brand celebrates the playful, yet real, crossover between the rink and the green, where “sniping shots,” “chirping buddies,” and hitting a proper “celly” are all part of the round.
The founders, Duane & Braden Klomp and Ryan Iwanski, Duane’s son, officially introduced the brand at a launch event on March 28 at Bender’s Bar & Grill in Westminster.
Attendees met the entrepreneurs, previewed the apparel, and celebrated the debut of the new Colorado-based company. Those in attendance were also treated to a sneak peak of an upcoming hat drop.
The idea for Putt Snipe Celly was born from the family’s love of both sports. All three are active in the hockey community, even enjoying being able to play on the same hockey team. Moreover, Duane coached both of his sons during their youth and high school hockey years.
“Anyone who has played hockey, at any level, and golf knows the cultures overlap,” said Duane Klomp, Co-Founder. “The competitive energy, the jokes between friends, and the celebration after a great shot, game or round, just connects. At PSC, we’re built for that community and connection with purpose-designed apparel.”
The apparel line blends golf lifestyle with hockey-inspired design, targeting athletes and fans who enjoy both sports and the camaraderie that comes with them. Ryan Iwanski, Co-Founder, added, “What a unique opportunity; building a brand around two of my favorite activities, and I get to do it with my dad and my brother. It doesn’t get better than that.”
PSC is built for Colorado’s hockey community: for the nod to a fellow player in the clubhouse, the chirp between friends on the tee box, and the shared identity that follows you from the rink to the fairway. We are, after all, a community.
To see the "Starting Lineup" collection, please visit: www.puttsnipecelly.com.
Media Contact
Duane Klomp
(720) 675-8790
duane@puttsnipecelly.com
Inspired by the shared competitiveness, culture and sheer love for the game, between hockey players and golfers, the brand celebrates the playful, yet real, crossover between the rink and the green, where “sniping shots,” “chirping buddies,” and hitting a proper “celly” are all part of the round.
The founders, Duane & Braden Klomp and Ryan Iwanski, Duane’s son, officially introduced the brand at a launch event on March 28 at Bender’s Bar & Grill in Westminster.
Attendees met the entrepreneurs, previewed the apparel, and celebrated the debut of the new Colorado-based company. Those in attendance were also treated to a sneak peak of an upcoming hat drop.
The idea for Putt Snipe Celly was born from the family’s love of both sports. All three are active in the hockey community, even enjoying being able to play on the same hockey team. Moreover, Duane coached both of his sons during their youth and high school hockey years.
“Anyone who has played hockey, at any level, and golf knows the cultures overlap,” said Duane Klomp, Co-Founder. “The competitive energy, the jokes between friends, and the celebration after a great shot, game or round, just connects. At PSC, we’re built for that community and connection with purpose-designed apparel.”
The apparel line blends golf lifestyle with hockey-inspired design, targeting athletes and fans who enjoy both sports and the camaraderie that comes with them. Ryan Iwanski, Co-Founder, added, “What a unique opportunity; building a brand around two of my favorite activities, and I get to do it with my dad and my brother. It doesn’t get better than that.”
PSC is built for Colorado’s hockey community: for the nod to a fellow player in the clubhouse, the chirp between friends on the tee box, and the shared identity that follows you from the rink to the fairway. We are, after all, a community.
To see the "Starting Lineup" collection, please visit: www.puttsnipecelly.com.
Media Contact
Duane Klomp
(720) 675-8790
duane@puttsnipecelly.com
Contact
Putt Snipe CellyContact
Duane Klomp
720-675-8790
https://puttsnipecelly.com
Duane Klomp
720-675-8790
https://puttsnipecelly.com
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