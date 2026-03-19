Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Names David Luding Influential Business Professional for 2026
La Vista, NE, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David H. Luding, a recognized leader in the world of human resources consulting, has been chosen as an Influential Business Professional for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. This honor commemorates Luding’s lasting impact on workforce management and organizational consulting at both national and international levels.
About David H. Luding
With over 30 years of experience, Luding, of La Vista, Nebraska, has become widely known for his extensive knowledge of human resource information systems. Serving as president of DHLuding Consulting Inc., he has collaborated with organizations across various industries on initiatives ranging from employee scheduling to compensation structure development. His practical leadership approach and meticulous attention to detail have played a key role in the successful execution of more than 200 HR technology projects worldwide. Peers and clients consistently commend his talent for converting complex HR platforms - including PeopleSoft, Kronos, Ceridian, and ABRA - into effective, real-world workplace solutions.
Luding began his professional journey in the United States Air Force, where he worked as an intelligence specialist, an experience that helped shape his analytical and problem-solving skills. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and later obtained certifications such as HRIP (IHRIM) and Oracle Certified Expert – PeopleSoft Human Resources 9 Consultant, further strengthening his expertise in the HR technology sector.
An engaged member of the HR community, Luding participates in professional organizations including SHRM, IHRIM, APA, and PMI. He remains dedicated to mentoring emerging HR professionals, providing education and guidance to teams implementing evolving workforce technologies.
As a respected member of the organization, Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide previously honored Luding in 2025 with distinctions including Professional of the Year, Influential Business Professional, and Biography of the Year.
In his personal time, David enjoys taking long walks, searching for unique finds at estate sales, and watching movies.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About David H. Luding
With over 30 years of experience, Luding, of La Vista, Nebraska, has become widely known for his extensive knowledge of human resource information systems. Serving as president of DHLuding Consulting Inc., he has collaborated with organizations across various industries on initiatives ranging from employee scheduling to compensation structure development. His practical leadership approach and meticulous attention to detail have played a key role in the successful execution of more than 200 HR technology projects worldwide. Peers and clients consistently commend his talent for converting complex HR platforms - including PeopleSoft, Kronos, Ceridian, and ABRA - into effective, real-world workplace solutions.
Luding began his professional journey in the United States Air Force, where he worked as an intelligence specialist, an experience that helped shape his analytical and problem-solving skills. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and later obtained certifications such as HRIP (IHRIM) and Oracle Certified Expert – PeopleSoft Human Resources 9 Consultant, further strengthening his expertise in the HR technology sector.
An engaged member of the HR community, Luding participates in professional organizations including SHRM, IHRIM, APA, and PMI. He remains dedicated to mentoring emerging HR professionals, providing education and guidance to teams implementing evolving workforce technologies.
As a respected member of the organization, Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide previously honored Luding in 2025 with distinctions including Professional of the Year, Influential Business Professional, and Biography of the Year.
In his personal time, David enjoys taking long walks, searching for unique finds at estate sales, and watching movies.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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