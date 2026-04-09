Ravir Scott’s “SANGAM” Goes Live Worldwide as a Multi-Platform Experience
Sonma, India, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Independent singer, artist, and developer Ravir Scott (Born: 09-02-2008) from Sonma, Begusarai, Bihar has officially released his latest project “SANGAM,” now streaming across all major platforms worldwide.
The project has been independently created and published under his own label Ravir’s Wire, marking a major step in his creative journey.
Story
“SANGAM” is more than just an album—it is a cinematic emotional experience. The project explores deep themes like silence, waiting, inner conflict, and human emotions.
With tracks like:
Intezzar Tera
Khamoshi
Ravir Scott blends emotional rap, ambient sound, and storytelling to create a powerful and immersive vibe.
Expanding beyond music, “SANGAM” has also been developed into a TV series listed on IMDb, showcasing his vision of storytelling across multiple formats.
The project is still growing, with more songs set to release soon, making “SANGAM” an evolving creative universe.
Company Information
Label Name: Ravir’s Wire
Founder: Ravir Scott
Type: Independent Creative Label
Focus: Music, Storytelling, Digital Content
Artist Details
Name: Ravir Scott
Born: 09-02-2008
Profession: Singer, Artist & Developer
Origin: Sonma, Begusarai, Bihar, India
Known For: Emotional Rap, Cinematic Music, Independent Projects
Media
Project Name: SANGAM
Format: Album + TV Series (IMDb Listed)
Availability: All Major Streaming Platforms
Genre: Emotional Rap / Cinematic / Indie
The project has been independently created and published under his own label Ravir’s Wire, marking a major step in his creative journey.
Story
“SANGAM” is more than just an album—it is a cinematic emotional experience. The project explores deep themes like silence, waiting, inner conflict, and human emotions.
With tracks like:
Intezzar Tera
Khamoshi
Ravir Scott blends emotional rap, ambient sound, and storytelling to create a powerful and immersive vibe.
Expanding beyond music, “SANGAM” has also been developed into a TV series listed on IMDb, showcasing his vision of storytelling across multiple formats.
The project is still growing, with more songs set to release soon, making “SANGAM” an evolving creative universe.
Company Information
Label Name: Ravir’s Wire
Founder: Ravir Scott
Type: Independent Creative Label
Focus: Music, Storytelling, Digital Content
Artist Details
Name: Ravir Scott
Born: 09-02-2008
Profession: Singer, Artist & Developer
Origin: Sonma, Begusarai, Bihar, India
Known For: Emotional Rap, Cinematic Music, Independent Projects
Media
Project Name: SANGAM
Format: Album + TV Series (IMDb Listed)
Availability: All Major Streaming Platforms
Genre: Emotional Rap / Cinematic / Indie
Contact
ravir scottContact
Ravish Kumar
915225656233
https://ravirscott.in
Ravish Kumar
915225656233
https://ravirscott.in
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