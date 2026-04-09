Press Releases>Arts & Entertainment>Music>Ravir Scott>

Ravir Scott’s “SANGAM” Goes Live Worldwide as a Multi-Platform Experience

Sonma, India, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Independent singer, artist, and developer Ravir Scott (Born: 09-02-2008) from Sonma, Begusarai, Bihar has officially released his latest project “SANGAM,” now streaming across all major platforms worldwide.

The project has been independently created and published under his own label Ravir’s Wire, marking a major step in his creative journey.

Story
“SANGAM” is more than just an album—it is a cinematic emotional experience. The project explores deep themes like silence, waiting, inner conflict, and human emotions.

With tracks like:

Intezzar Tera

Khamoshi

Ravir Scott blends emotional rap, ambient sound, and storytelling to create a powerful and immersive vibe.

Expanding beyond music, “SANGAM” has also been developed into a TV series listed on IMDb, showcasing his vision of storytelling across multiple formats.

The project is still growing, with more songs set to release soon, making “SANGAM” an evolving creative universe.

Company Information

Label Name: Ravir’s Wire

Founder: Ravir Scott

Type: Independent Creative Label

Focus: Music, Storytelling, Digital Content

Artist Details

Name: Ravir Scott

Born: 09-02-2008

Profession: Singer, Artist & Developer

Origin: Sonma, Begusarai, Bihar, India

Known For: Emotional Rap, Cinematic Music, Independent Projects

Media

Project Name: SANGAM

Format: Album + TV Series (IMDb Listed)

Availability: All Major Streaming Platforms

Genre: Emotional Rap / Cinematic / Indie
Contact
ravir scott
Ravish Kumar
915225656233
https://ravirscott.in
ContactContact
Categories